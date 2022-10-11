Original U.Today article

MATIC and SOL Price Analysis for October 11

Denys Serhiichuk
How great are chances to see bounce back of popular altcoins?
By the end of the day, bulls could not seize the initiative as the top 10 coins keep trading in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) has followed the drop of other coins, losing 3.29% of its price share.

SOL/USD chart by TradingView

Solana (SOL) has continued the drop after yesterday's bearish candle. However, despite the drop, the price remains trading above the important level of $30, which means that there is still a chance for a bounce back.

At the moment, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range of $31-$32 as the altcoin needs more power for a further move.

SOL is trading at $31.51 at press time.

MATIC/USD

MATIC is more of a loser than Solana (SOL) with a drop of 4.26%.

MATIC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, MATIC has bounced off the mirror level at $0.7945. If the candle fixes above it, one can expect a local correction. However, if this does not happen, the decline may continue to the $0.76 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the current week.

MATIC is trading at $0.7966 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk
