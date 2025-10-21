AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Awful XRP Reversal Bounds It to $1 Plummet

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 21/10/2025 - 8:28
    XRP might rapidly move toward $1 due to the rapid retrace in the last 24 hours, ending a streak of rapid recovery.
    Advertisement
    Awful XRP Reversal Bounds It to $1 Plummet
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Following indications of a recovery earlier in the week, XRP has gone back into bearish territory, wiping out most of its brief gains and escalating concerns about a more significant decline.

    XRP slowing down

    XRP experienced a significant reversal over the past day, plunging more than 2.5% and slipping below significant technical levels that had previously provided some hope of stability. As of press time, XRP is trading at about $2.1842, unable to hold above its short-term support level.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    After a failed attempt at a recovery above $2.60, the bearish reversal occurred with growing selling pressure controlling the larger cryptocurrency market. That level of price rejection, which is close to the 50-day moving average (orange line), indicates that bears are getting ready for another leg down, and bulls are quickly losing control.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation Over His Role in New $1 Billion XRP Treasury
    XRP Defies Retail FUD
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Is Back, Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Bears at $110,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ramp Deletes Zero
    Bitcoin Bull Scaramucci Rejects 'Debasement Trade' Narrative

    Selling volume is still significantly higher than buying activity, which indicates a lack of confidence among short-term traders, according to the volume profile. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently trading close to 40, it indicates that momentum is still eroding without being sufficiently oversold to lead to a robust recovery.

    Advertisement

    XRP should welcome $1 

    In the event that the bearish continuation plays out as anticipated, XRP may experience a sharp decline toward $1.00, which in previous market cycles provided both technical and psychological support.

    For the time being, traders ought to monitor three crucial levels. The immediate support level, which could hasten a decline if it is breached, is $2.20. A symbolic round-number level that might spark brief buying interest is $2.00. The ultimate downside target, if sentiment keeps getting worse, is $1.00.

    XRP could only invalidate this bearish setup by regaining lost moving averages, reestablishing bullish structure and closing decisively above $2.70-$2.80. That does not seem likely right now, though, as risk appetite is waning and the larger cryptocurrency market is still brittle.

    XRP’s trajectory will be pointing downward unless there is a significant change in momentum. With this reversal, a drop toward the $1.00 zone is no longer merely a remote possibility but is now becoming more likely.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 8:23
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation Over His Role in New $1 Billion XRP Treasury
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 6:55
    Peter Brandt Hints at Possible Bitcoin Top
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CLS Mining Launches Next-Generation App, Supporting BTC, SOL, and Multi-Currency Cloud Services for Crypto Mining
    Limitless Prediction Market Closes $10M Seed Round Ahead of LMTS Token Launch
    Turtle Raises an Additional $5.5M to Expand Its Liquidity Distribution Network
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 8:28
    Awful XRP Reversal Bounds It to $1 Plummet
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 8:23
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation Over His Role in New $1 Billion XRP Treasury
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 6:55
    Peter Brandt Hints at Possible Bitcoin Top
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all