Litecoin, XRP and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Appear in Active New Crypto ETF

T. Rowe Price has outlined the eligible digital assets for its proposed Active Crypto ETF in an amended Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The document outlines a diversified portfolio of 15 cryptocurrencies that the fund may invest in, including XRP, Litecoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bitcoin, as well as Ethereum.

How Shiba Inu qualified for the Active Crypto ETF alongside XRP and LTC

The filing does not automatically allocate assets and instead defines a structured eligibility framework that determines which assets can be included in the portfolio. As set out in the prospectus, an asset must be classified as a commodity and satisfy at least one of the following three criteria:

Trade on an Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG) member market.

Underlie a CFTC-regulated futures contract with at least six months of trading history.

Represent at least 40% of the NAV of an existing exchange-traded fund.

Unlike passive, single-asset spot ETFs, this structure lets the fund be managed actively, allowing adjustments based on liquidity, volatility, derivatives availability and broader market signals. This flexibility gives exposure beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, while staying within regulated market infrastructure.

T. Rowe Price files for an Active Crypto ETF with Litecoin $LTC as one of the considered digital assets. pic.twitter.com/IV1Njf9MlK — Litecoin (@litecoin) February 16, 2026

Shiba Inu's appearance is interesting, as it suggests that certain high-volume alternative tokens now meet institutional screening criteria relating to market access and surveillance mechanisms.

Likewise, Litecoin’s presence reinforces its status as one of the longest-running proof-of-work networks with well-established exchange depth. Similarly, XRP’s listing reflects its positioning within the regulated U.S. market following the legal clarification of secondary market trading.

For T. Rowe Price, a $1.8 trillion asset manager, the formal definition of a multiasset crypto universe is more of an operational step toward broader product design than just narrative positioning.

If approved, the ETF would offer diversified crypto exposure within a regulated framework, potentially expanding institutional capital flows into a variety of digital assets under clearly defined eligibility criteria.