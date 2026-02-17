AdvertisementAdvert.
Litecoin, XRP and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Appear in Active New Crypto ETF

By Gamza Khanzadaev
Tue, 17/02/2026 - 15:47
T. Rowe Price has filed an S-1 registration statement with the SEC for an actively managed crypto ETF. The filing identifies XRP, Litecoin and Shiba Inu (SHIB) as eligible assets for the fund's portfolio.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

T. Rowe Price has outlined the eligible digital assets for its proposed Active Crypto ETF in an amended Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The document outlines a diversified portfolio of 15 cryptocurrencies that the fund may invest in, including XRP, Litecoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bitcoin, as well as Ethereum.

How Shiba Inu qualified for the Active Crypto ETF alongside XRP and LTC

The filing does not automatically allocate assets and instead defines a structured eligibility framework that determines which assets can be included in the portfolio. As set out in the prospectus, an asset must be classified as a commodity and satisfy at least one of the following three criteria: 

  • Trade on an Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG) member market.
  • Underlie a CFTC-regulated futures contract with at least six months of trading history.
  • Represent at least 40% of the NAV of an existing exchange-traded fund.

Unlike passive, single-asset spot ETFs, this structure lets the fund be managed actively, allowing adjustments based on liquidity, volatility, derivatives availability and broader market signals. This flexibility gives exposure beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, while staying within regulated market infrastructure.

Shiba Inu's appearance is interesting, as it suggests that certain high-volume alternative tokens now meet institutional screening criteria relating to market access and surveillance mechanisms.

Likewise, Litecoin’s presence reinforces its status as one of the longest-running proof-of-work networks with well-established exchange depth. Similarly, XRP’s listing reflects its positioning within the regulated U.S. market following the legal clarification of secondary market trading. 

For T. Rowe Price, a $1.8 trillion asset manager, the formal definition of a multiasset crypto universe is more of an operational step toward broader product design than just narrative positioning. 

If approved, the ETF would offer diversified crypto exposure within a regulated framework, potentially expanding institutional capital flows into a variety of digital assets under clearly defined eligibility criteria.

#Litecoin #Shiba Inu #XRP #ETF
