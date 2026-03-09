AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Tom Lee's BitMine Tops Ethereum Treasury With $131 Million Purchase

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 9/03/2026 - 15:09
    BitMine now holds up to 3.76% of total Ethereum in circulation.
    Advertisement
    Tom Lee's BitMine Tops Ethereum Treasury With $131 Million Purchase
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Ethereum treasury firm BitMine Immersion Technologies has announced the purchase of an additional $60,976 ETH. This latest acquisition is worth more than $131 million and has helped solidify the company’s standing as the largest corporate Ethereum holder in the world.

    Advertisement

    Ethereum institutional demand keeps growing

    Over the past week, BitMine announced that it doubled down on its Ethereum stash as it increased its total holdings to 4,534,563 ETH, which it bought for $1,965 per ETH.

    As the Tom Lee-led firm pointed out, this total comes off as roughly 3.7% of the total Ethereum circulating supply. The firm has been acquiring Ethereum at a very fast pace amid the massive drawdown in the price of the asset.

    As Tom Lee noted, the acquisitions of these Ethereum are strategic considering the industry is entering its final stages of an ongoing bear market. Lee, who has often projected a positive price outlook for ETH, said the coin’s bottom is around $1,740.

    With crypto funds recording over $680 million in the past week, according to the CoinShares report, Ethereum is now getting back on institutions’ radar.

    BitMine has survived considerable market backlash regarding its Ethereum support, as the asset has fallen as much as 59% from its ATH of $4,953.73. However, the firm sees it as a rare buying opportunity.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/09/2026 - 13:12
    Shiba Inu Drops 275 Billion SHIB From Exchanges: Clear Trend Forming
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Ethereum beyond price effect

    BitMine is to Ethereum what Strategy Inc is to Bitcoin. Notably, beyond price action, Vitalik Buterin and the broader Ethereum Foundation are working to enhance the on-chain functionalities of the protocol.

    With scheduled upgrades and milestones projected to scale the chain, the goal is to see Ethereum lead in real world asset (RWA) tokenization, stablecoins and, more recently, the push for AI agents.

    Proponents are convinced that with a functional network, the ETH price will be a net beneficiary in the long term.

    #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 20:22
    'Privacy Is Coming for XRP': Top Contributor Confirms
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 15:07
    Cardano (ADA) Hits Major Tokenization Milestone With Programmable Tokens for RWA
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Launches Institutional Markets Summit: Pioneering Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets
    MEXC Publishes January-February Bimonthly Security Report: $4.09M in Intercepted Fraud, 266% Bitcoin Reserve Coverage
    MEXC Launches Gold vs. Crypto Campaign: Zero-Fee Trading and $1M Prize Pool
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 20:22
    'Privacy Is Coming for XRP': Top Contributor Confirms
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 15:09
    Tom Lee's BitMine Tops Ethereum Treasury With $131 Million Purchase
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 15:07
    Cardano (ADA) Hits Major Tokenization Milestone With Programmable Tokens for RWA
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all