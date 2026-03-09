Cardano (ADA) Hits Major Tokenization Milestone With Programmable Tokens for RWA

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Cardano Foundation has announced the achievement of an important milestone in its roadmap with the release of a programmable token platform based on the new CIP-0113 standard. The essence of the innovation is to turn Cardano into a primary platform for the tokenization of stocks, real estate, bonds and for the creation of regulated stablecoins.

Cardano tokens getting a brain

Until this moment, tokens on the Cardano network were native assets. This gave them speed and security, but issuers did not have control tools after issuance. If a company issued tokenized shares, it could not prohibit transfers to suspicious parties or freeze them at the request of regulators.

The CIP-0113 standard solves this problem. Now tokens are not just records on the ledger but smart objects with a built-in rule framework.

Key capabilities of CIP-0113:

Issuers of assets can now embed modular logic directly into the token.

KYC and AML compliance: Automatic verification of whether the sender or receiver appears on sanctions lists.

Access management: The ability to allow transactions only between verified wallets.

Enforced actions: Freezing assets by court order or restoring access to a token in the event of lost keys.

Deeply modular substandards: The system is modular and allows different rule sets to be connected for securities, real estate or stablecoins without changing the core of the network.

The Cardano Foundation has already launched a live preview platform connected to the test network. It functions as a sandbox where there are no real risks because test ADA tokens are used.

The next steps include a professional security audit so that the smart contracts pass verification before use on the main network. The development of substandards for securities is also planned, meaning specialized templates for regulated financial instruments.

In summary, the launch of programmable tokens is an attempt by Cardano to occupy the emerging niche of regulated DeFi.