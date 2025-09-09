Litecoin Price Reacts as Open Interest Returns to New High

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Litecoin (LTC) has, in the last 30 days, shed 6.113% of its value as the coin continues to experience volatility. However, the asset is showing the potential to register a bullish rally as the open interest has, in the last 24 hours, jumped to a new weekly high.

Rising open interest signals investor confidence in Litecoin

According to CoinGlass data , 8.44 million LTC valued at about $958.02 million were committed to the asset’s futures market by investors. For context, open interest refers to the sum of unsettled active futures contracts that investors have committed to Litecoin.

The bullish spike signals that investors are anticipating continued upward movement for LTC. According to available data, the majority of these investors are on the Binance exchange, with 2.44 million LTC valued at $276.93 million. This represents 28.9% of the total open interest within this time frame.

Bitget and Bybit are next, with 15.87% and 14.78% of the total share, respectively. In asset terms, Bitget investors committed 1.34 million LTC valued at $152.05 million, while Bybit registered 1.25 million LTC worth $141.65 million.

The uptick in open interest coincides with increased optimism of a possible approval of the pending exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Notably, there is anticipation that the U.S. SEC will decide on applications, with Nate Geraci placing approval probability at 95%.

Litecoin price action and future outlook

The uptick in open interest and other bullish developments have triggered a slight increase in price. As of press time, the Litecoin price was changing hands at $113.00, a 0.26% increase in the last 24 hours. The coin previously traded at a peak of $114.63 before the correction.

Investors are also actively engaging with the coin as trading volume climbed by 2.31% to $636.73 million.