    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Just Invalidated Bitcoin's Biggest Bear Signal

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 13/01/2026 - 15:50
    Bitcoin's twin peaks are not a double top, at least not according to trading legend Peter Brandt, who now backs the idea that BTC is replaying gold's explosive 1970s breakout setup.
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Just Invalidated Bitcoin's Biggest Bear Signal
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin's two-cycle peak structure is now being completely reclassified, and not from retail "hopium" but from Peter Brandt, a person who traded gold during the 1970s — the very market Bitcoin is now supposedly copying.

    The so-called double top near $69,000 in 2021 and again in 2025 has been dismissed by the legendary trader not as a bearish signal but as an echo of a far more explosive setup: gold's failed breakout in 1975.

    Article image
    BTC/USD by TradingView

    Back then, the precious metal hit $200, pulled back, and then consolidated inside a rising channel before shooting up to $850 in less than a year. Bitcoin's current path — with a retracement to $16,000 and a slow grind back toward $100,000 — follows that same slope, with the third foundation level now formed above $60,000.

    The horizontal resistance around $126,000 is like gold's old $250 lid, which eventually gave out with no retest. The rejection of the double top thesis removes one of the few remaining bearish narratives and reopens the case for Bitcoin’s final leg upward.

    Five more months for Bitcoin

    The rhythm aligns on all time frames when viewed closely. Gold's fakeout top occurred after two strong legs and a mid-cycle stall. Bitcoin shows the same pattern.The market's refusal to collapse below $60,000 during rate-driven volatility indicates a new price regime is building, not peaking.

    The way the structure lines up, the three different base formations and the fact that the bear thesis was proven wrong all suggest that the 2025 phase might not be a period of just sitting still before things fall apart, but more like a squeeze before something big goes off.

    It took gold five years. Bitcoin might only need five more months.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Peter Brandt
