Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Just Invalidated Bitcoin's Biggest Bear Signal

Bitcoin's two-cycle peak structure is now being completely reclassified, and not from retail "hopium" but from Peter Brandt, a person who traded gold during the 1970s — the very market Bitcoin is now supposedly copying.

The so-called double top near $69,000 in 2021 and again in 2025 has been dismissed by the legendary trader not as a bearish signal but as an echo of a far more explosive setup: gold's failed breakout in 1975.

Back then, the precious metal hit $200, pulled back, and then consolidated inside a rising channel before shooting up to $850 in less than a year. Bitcoin's current path — with a retracement to $16,000 and a slow grind back toward $100,000 — follows that same slope, with the third foundation level now formed above $60,000.

The horizontal resistance around $126,000 is like gold's old $250 lid, which eventually gave out with no retest. The rejection of the double top thesis removes one of the few remaining bearish narratives and reopens the case for Bitcoin’s final leg upward.

Five more months for Bitcoin

The rhythm aligns on all time frames when viewed closely. Gold's fakeout top occurred after two strong legs and a mid-cycle stall. Bitcoin shows the same pattern.The market's refusal to collapse below $60,000 during rate-driven volatility indicates a new price regime is building, not peaking.

The way the structure lines up, the three different base formations and the fact that the bear thesis was proven wrong all suggest that the 2025 phase might not be a period of just sitting still before things fall apart, but more like a squeeze before something big goes off.

It took gold five years. Bitcoin might only need five more months.