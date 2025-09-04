Key Bitcoin Success Know-How Revealed by Michael Saylor in Three Words

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, Michael Saylor, a vocal Bitcoin evangelist and founder of Strategy, addressed the global crypto community, sharing with them the secret knowledge of any Bitcoiner that ensures their long-term success.

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin price has fallen back to the $110,000 level, striving to reverse and surge toward earlier highs.

Saylor's BTC success know-how

Once again, Michael Saylor has published an AI-generated image of himself. This time, he was depicted as a marathon runner, wearing an orange outfit. Saylor’s caption contains what many prominent Bitcoiners have said frequently in the past — it is best to prepare to work long-term, including long-term volatility, accumulation and holding.

This know-how goes like this: “Bitcoin is a Marathon, Not a Sprint.” He put in just three words.

Bitcoin is a Marathon, Not a Sprint. pic.twitter.com/bQSuPpGmXt — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 4, 2025

In his earlier tweet, Saylor urged the community to “Better Think Digital,” hinting at his bullish long-term outlook for Bitcoin. In podcasts and interviews earlier this year, Saylor stated that he expects all digital finance to be run on the Bitcoin network, calling BTC a digital analog of Manhattan.

This week, Strategy announced a massive Bitcoin accumulation, spending nearly half a billion U.S. dollars on BTC — they bought 4,048 coins for $449.3 million. Strategy now holds 636,505 Bitcoins, equal to $70,918,241,391.

Satoshi-era Bitcoin wallet gets reactivated

Earlier today, a dormant whale awakened after 12.8 years of hibernation. This was 2012, two years after the mysterious Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, left BTC in the hands of the eager community and moved on to making new projects.

The wallet contains 479 Bitcoins, now worth $53,683,598. From 2012, this constitutes approximately a 933,853% increase in value.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $110,998 as it began to rebound after dropping from $112,600 to $110,410.