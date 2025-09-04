Advertisement
    Key Bitcoin Success Know-How Revealed by Michael Saylor in Three Words

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 4/09/2025 - 10:41
    Michael Saylor reveals his Bitcoin success know-how to community
    Key Bitcoin Success Know-How Revealed by Michael Saylor in Three Words
    Cover image via U.Today

    In a recent tweet, Michael Saylor, a vocal Bitcoin evangelist and founder of Strategy, addressed the global crypto community, sharing with them the secret knowledge of any Bitcoiner that ensures their long-term success.

    Meanwhile, the Bitcoin price has fallen back to the $110,000 level, striving to reverse and surge toward earlier highs.

    Saylor's BTC success know-how

    Once again, Michael Saylor has published an AI-generated image of himself. This time, he was depicted as a marathon runner, wearing an orange outfit. Saylor’s caption contains what many prominent Bitcoiners have said frequently in the past — it is best to prepare to work long-term, including long-term volatility, accumulation and holding.

    This know-how goes like this: “Bitcoin is a Marathon, Not a Sprint.” He put in just three words.

    In his earlier tweet, Saylor urged the community to “Better Think Digital,” hinting at his bullish long-term outlook for Bitcoin. In podcasts and interviews earlier this year, Saylor stated that he expects all digital finance to be run on the Bitcoin network, calling BTC a digital analog of Manhattan.

    This week, Strategy announced a massive Bitcoin accumulation, spending nearly half a billion U.S. dollars on BTC — they bought 4,048 coins for $449.3 million. Strategy now holds 636,505 Bitcoins, equal to $70,918,241,391.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Strategy News
