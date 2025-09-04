Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Stuns With Sudden Return and $53.6 Million Profit

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which monitors large cryptocurrency transfers, sharing their details on its website and X account, spotted an ancient Bitcoin wallet coming out of a decade-long hibernation a few hours ago.

The last time this wallet was used was early 2012 — two years after the mysterious Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, made the decision to leave the public space and move on to other projects after BTC.

Satoshi-era whale returns with mammoth profit

According to the aforementioned data source, this anonymous dormant wallet holds 479 Bitcoins, which are now worth $53,683,598. Back in 2012, when this wallet was activated (12.8 years ago), this amount of BTC cost approximately $5,748, which means that this dormant Bitcoin has experienced a surge of 933.853%.

💤 💤 💤 💤 💤 💤 A dormant address containing 479 #BTC (53,683,598 USD) has just been activated after 12.8 years!https://t.co/TV3PBHdKlP — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 4, 2025

Details provided by Whale Alert show that the whale made two trial transactions, moving 0.24998803 and 0.00039728 Bitcoin to two different anonymous wallets.

Currently, Bitcoin is changing hands at $110,480 per coin after displaying a 1.85% decline from the $112,550 price level. That mark was the highest one reached by BTC since Aug. 30, when, after a 5.3% drawdown, the world’s largest cryptocurrency lost the $113,470 level.

$328 million enters spot Bitcoin ETFs

Data shared by the analytics account Lookonchain on the X social media platform said that on Sept. 3, spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced large inflows, while Ethereum ETFs were stunned with similarly large outflows.

In total, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds scooped up $328.94 million (2,933 BTC). The largest inflow went into the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), equaling 1,157 BTC and worth $129.78 million.

BlackRock and Ark Invest absorbed a roughly similar amount of crypto, 658 and 650 BTC.

As for Ethereum ETFs, they faced a major outflow of 49,829 ETH worth $222.49 million. The biggest one hit the Fidelity ETF, which lost 23,365 ETH, equal to $104.33 million.