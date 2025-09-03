Advertisement
    Ray Dalio Reveals What Will Make Crypto Attractive Alternative Currency

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 3/09/2025 - 5:56
    The legendary hedge fund manager has warned that the "big debt cycle" is coming to an end
    Ray Dalio Reveals What Will Make Crypto Attractive Alternative Currency
    Former Bridgewater Associates CEO Ray Dalio has opined that crypto now serves as an "alternative cryptocurrency" with limited supply. 

    Dalio is convinced that crypto could become a more attractive option if the supply of the US dollar rises or there is a sizable decrease in demand for the greenback. 

    Fiat will struggle to be an efficient "storeholds of wealth" relative to hard assets, Dalio predicts. 

    The end of the big debt cycle?

    According to Dalio, a long-term "big debt cycle" is finally coming to an end, and central banks will have to face difficult choices. 

    If central bank intervention stops, interest rates will rise due to natural market forces, Dalio believes. While this will cool inflation, this will also lead to a possible wave of defaults since companies and individuals would find it more difficult to service debt. 

    The alternative, according to Dalio, is to create even more money, which is known as quantitative easing (QE). This will, of course, further undermine confidence in the fiat currency. 

    Dalio believes that there will be a vicious cycle, where central banks are forced to print more money to serve the existing debt. 

    #Bitcoin News #Ray Dalio
