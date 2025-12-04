Justin Sun Reacts as Tron Breaks 350,000,000 Account Milestone

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Tron (TRX) founder Justin Sun has reacted as the blockchain hit a milestone in terms of unique account holders. Sun’s reaction came after Lookonchain, an on-chain analytics platform, highlighted that Tron’s total number of accounts has surpassed 350 million.

Tron dominance on full display

Sun took to X to write, "350 million milestone!" The development is very significant to the blockchain as it shows the growing usage and adoption of the network. It shows that 350 million different addresses have been created since Tron launched in 2017.

The spike to 350 million came after the network recorded over 261,000 new registrations in the last 24 hours, according to Tronscan data. This pushed the total number of accounts to 350,357,719.

The total accounts on #Tron have now surpassed 350 million. pic.twitter.com/IZKVeLgyxw — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) December 4, 2025

Meanwhile, within the same time frame, the Tron network recorded 10,473,710 transactions, taking the total transaction count to 12.25 billion. These figures signal increased usage of the Tron network due to its dominance in low-fee stablecoin transfer.

This feature has made Tron very attractive to users looking to make transactions in terms of remittances and DeFi.

Meanwhile, on the crypto market, Tron has managed to stay green in the last 30 days despite broader market volatility.

According to CoinMarketCap data , in the last 30 days, Tron is up by 0.1%. As of press time, Tron was changing hands at $0.2806, which represents a 0.5% increase in the last 24 hours. TRX climbed from a low of $0.2806 to its current level.

Tron might print higher figures in the price outlook if market participants actively engage in transacting the coin. The trading volume is currently in the red, down by 23.47% to $524.69 million. An exit from the red zone could support the price to move toward the $0.30 target.

Tron’s resilience and growing adoption

Tron has been known to post impressive numbers relative to other blockchains. In September 2025, for instance, Tron flipped nearly all other blockchains by raking in $1.142 million in revenue within a single day.

Comparatively, Ethereum made $174,677 while Solana raked in $175,70,8, which showed Tron’s dominance for the month.