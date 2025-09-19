Advertisement
    Tron Founder Justin Sun Demoted? Here's What We Know

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 19/09/2025 - 12:15
    Justin Sun takes on customer support role in new SunPerp exchange
    Justin Sun, Tron founder and crypto billionaire, has revealed his new role, and it looks like a demotion. In a post on X, Sun announced that he will be taking on the role of "chief customer support." This marks a significant shift from his daily role as the creator of the Tron blockchain.

    Justin Sun invites feedback as chief support agent

    Notably, the chief customer support role is for SunPerp, a decentralized perpetual contract trading platform. SunPerp makes its public beta debut today, and to ensure a seamless transition while handling any issues that might arise, Sun will provide customer support.

    The Tron founder is known for unconventionally promoting his projects. His "demotion" to chief customer support might just be a strategy to draw attention to SunPerp and get it off on a sound footing.

    Although SunPerp is still being tested and undergoing fine-tuning, Sun’s post could be a way to create awareness so users will try it out. The goal is to subject it to real-world scenario tests and see how it will perform when it fully launches.

    This period of public beta launch will allow SunPerp to gather feedback from users that could improve the functionality of the decentralized exchange.

    Tron’s founder, now acting as chief customer support, has encouraged users to try out SunPerp while welcoming feedback. 

    "Feel free to use it as you like. If you run into any issues, just throw them my way " he wrote.

    Sun is assuring all users of prompt responses to the challenges they might encounter in using SunPerp. The tone is typical of a support agent, possibly to gain attention and show that he is willing to provide solutions to the new project.

    Tron’s market position and competitive edge

    SunPerp, when it officially launches, could register positive performance given the promotion it is getting from Justin Sun.

    On the broader crypto market, Tron showed dominance among other blockchains in the month of August. Tron’s revenue in a single day hit an impressive $1.142 million, when rivals like Ethereum and Solana managed $174,677 and $175,708, respectively. The spike in revenue for Tron is a result of hosting a good number of stablecoins on its ecosystem.

    In recent times, Tron has been in a battle of supremacy with Cardano in terms of market capitalization. Tron still maintains ninth placeositio with a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, as against Cardano’s $32.18 billion. 

