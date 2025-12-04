Advertisement
    XRP Ledger Velocity Metric Hits Yearly High, Here's What Comes Next

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 4/12/2025 - 11:16
    XRP price may see a sustained rebound as transaction velocity on XRPL hits its 2025 peak.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP Ledger (XRPL) is experiencing peak on-chain usage as a result of increased market activity. This has led to the velocity metric hitting a yearly high of 0.0324, as noted by CryptoQuant, a leading on-chain analytics platform.

    XRP Ledger transaction boom

    For context, the velocity metric measures how frequently XRP is being moved around the blockchain. 

    Per the insight, a velocity of 0.0324 implies that XRP is circulating at the highest rate so far this year on the ledger. This suggests that traders are busy transacting with XRP at a time when ETF hype is at its highest level.

    The development signals that holders of XRP are not stashing it away in cold wallets or holding onto it for the long term. This suggests the high liquidity of the asset and might signal that a shift is on the horizon. Generally, when XRPL records a spike, it could trigger upward price movement.

    With traders and ecosystem whales very active, the flow of assets within the system could drive a price surge. Over the last 24 hours, XRP has climbed from a low of $2.15 to a high of $2.21, suggesting the coin has upside potential.

    As of press time, XRP has dipped slightly and changed hands at $2.17, representing a 0.91% decrease within the time frame. The trading volume has also momentarily dropped by 31.04% to $3.3 billion, which could be responsible for the price volatility.

    If market participants rekindle their engagement, as indicated by XRPL’s velocity metric, XRP could breach the $2.50 resistance level.

    Institutions add momentum to outlook

    It is worth mentioning that the XRP Ledger is used for settlement arbitrage. Although the high liquidity registered does not mean there is bullish accumulation going on, the current spike cannot be ignored. 

    The movement suggests holders are repositioning their assets in likely preparation for an upswing in price.

    As U.Today reported, XRPL processed approximately 2.23 billion XRP payments on Dec. 2. That marked the second-largest payment in a single day within the last 365 days. Most of the transactions were driven by institutional channels.

    Market participants are closely monitoring the XRP Ledger's increased activity, as it gives confidence that the high liquidity could easily result in price stabilization. Once this is achieved, XRP might begin its recovery.

    #XRPL
