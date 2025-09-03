Tron Treasury Gets 312,500,000 TRX Upgrade, Here's Justin Sun's Reaction

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Justin Sun , the founder of Tron (TRX), has reacted to a recent move that expands the TRX treasury portfolio. The expansion comes as Bravemorning Limited (Bravemorning) purchased 312.5 million TRX valued at $110,000,000.

Tron's adoption receives boost

In a post on X, Sun’s reaction was bullish with the words, "TRON TO THE SUN." The founder’s comment highlights Tron's growing adoption in the broader financial space. It signals that the Tron network is gaining traction as a digital payment and settlement platform.

TRON TO THE SUN https://t.co/SyZX5soi9I — H.E. Justin Sun 👨‍🚀 (Astronaut Version) (@justinsuntron) September 3, 2025

Notably, the $110,000,000 purchase by Bravemorning adds to the Tron Inc. treasury portfolio and increases its pro forma shareholders’ equity to above $220 million. It also implies that Bravemorning is the controlling shareholder with an 86.6% stake.

Reacting to the development, Rich Miller, the Tron Inc. CEO, stated that the investments place the firm in a pivotal role to expand in Web3 infrastructure.

Meanwhile, users in the Tron community have expressed excitement at the development, noting that the growth journey of the asset is just beginning. Their reactions signal a rekindling of hope and anticipation of TRX to record significant growth.

Will Tron record spike in value?

Tron in the last seven days has faced intense bearish pressure, losing 3.06% of its value in the crypto market. As of this writing, the Tron price was changing hands at $0.3377, which represents a 0.49% decline in the last 24 hours. Its move to higher levels faced rejection after peaking at $0.3398.

Despite the price volatility, investors remain bullish with trading volume up by 13.36% at $941.36 million within the same time frame. The growing adoption is likely being interpreted by market participants as a sign of a pending rally.