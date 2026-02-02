Jim Cramer Calls on Michael Saylor as Bitcoin Retests $77,000

Advertisement

Renowned financial market commentator and CNBC host Jim Cramer has once again reacted to crypto market conditions, calling on the Big Bitcoin players in an unusual and curious post.



Cramer’s reaction this time barely justifies his stance on Bitcoin, but has seen him show concern as Bitcoin suddenly retested the $77,000 level.

Cramer challenges Saylor to save Bitcoin at $77,000

In a recent X post regarding Bitcoin’s current price slump, Cramer questioned whether the big Bitcoin players and large institutional holders are making moves to push the asset’s price higher.

While he specifically called out Michael Saylor, Cramer challenged the Strategy founder and other prominent Bitcoin advocates to show renewed conviction at a critical level like this.

According to Cramer, Bitcoin now needs to use the $77,000 level it has just tested as a “launching pad” to reclaim higher ground. He pointed to $83,000 as the next price target ahead of early February.

Bitcoin retests multimonth lows

Cramer’s statement is not entirely surprising as it has come at a time when the crypto market is seeing heavy volatility, and leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and XRP are seen retesting multimonth lows.

His remark reflects growing uncertainty around Bitcoin’s momentum as the community has begun to wonder whether large buyers still have “dry powder” to support another leg up for the crypto asset.

Moreover, the post saw Cramer indirectly questioning the silence from vocal crypto advocates, who have often been more expressive and vocal during periods of strong rallies.

Alongside Crammer, the crypto community is also in anticipation of the next moves the big Bitcoin supporter could pull off at such a sensitive time.