XRP Has Chance to Test $1.80 Resistance on 20% Swing, Bollinger Bands Suggest

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The price of XRP has already gained more than 4.4% since the start of the new week and is now storming the $1.50 level per token. However, this still seems far from the limit of what may await XRP quotes in the near future as, according to data from the weekly TradingView chart, the Bollinger Bands indicator is showing a 20% window of opportunity for XRP to test the middle band at $1.80, represented by the 20-week moving average.

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This is an extremely important price level which, since the breakout in October 2021, has been tested by XRP only once — in January 2026 — and after that, XRP declined by more than 37% to the current price point.

Key levels for XRP price breakout right now

Now, having added nearly 13% over the past two weeks, XRP is closer than ever to a repeated test of the crucial line currently stretched at $1.80, which literally separates the asset’s price range into bearish and bullish zones.

XRP/USD Weekly Chart with Bollinger Bands, Source: TradingView

Even if XRP ascends to the middle Bollinger band, this will not mean that the downtrend has ended, but at the very least, the token will be close to proving the opposite.

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It is also necessary to monitor the $1.47 level for XRP, where the upper band on the daily time frame is currently positioned, beyond which XRP has successfully moved. Holding above this zone may define the short-term trajectory of the token.

Speaking about support, a test of the upper Bollinger Band will be a logical, even rather healthy event for this rally. But, as already stated, the main target is $1.80, where the middle Bollinger Band on the weekly time frame is located.