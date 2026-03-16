AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Has Chance to Test $1.80 Resistance on 20% Swing, Bollinger Bands Suggest

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 16/03/2026 - 16:07
    XRP is storming the $1.50 level with eyes on a critical $1.80 target. Discover why the weekly Bollinger Bands suggest a 20% window of opportunity for a massive trend shift.
    Advertisement
    XRP Has Chance to Test $1.80 Resistance on 20% Swing, Bollinger Bands Suggest
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    The price of XRP has already gained more than 4.4% since the start of the new week and is now storming the $1.50 level per token. However, this still seems far from the limit of what may await XRP quotes in the near future as, according to data from the weekly TradingView chart, the Bollinger Bands indicator is showing a 20% window of opportunity for XRP to test the middle band at $1.80, represented by the 20-week moving average.

    Advertisement

    This is an extremely important price level which, since the breakout in October 2021, has been tested by XRP only once — in January 2026 — and after that, XRP declined by more than 37% to the current price point. 

    Key levels for XRP price breakout right now

    Now, having added nearly 13% over the past two weeks, XRP is closer than ever to a repeated test of the crucial line currently stretched at $1.80, which literally separates the asset’s price range into bearish and bullish zones.

    HOT Stories
    Cardano (ADA) Recovery More Than Possible Now: 150% Volume Increase -93% for XRP Price Unlikely: Ripple CTO Emeritus, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Activates 37% Upside Scenario, Most Bitcoin Analysts Strongly Bullish: Morning Crypto Report
    Article image
    XRP/USD Weekly Chart with Bollinger Bands, Source: TradingView

    Even if XRP ascends to the middle Bollinger band, this will not mean that the downtrend has ended, but at the very least, the token will be close to proving the opposite.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/16/2026 - 14:18
    XRP Sees 151% Spike in ETF Outflows: Time to Worry?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    It is also necessary to monitor the $1.47 level for XRP, where the upper band on the daily time frame is currently positioned, beyond which XRP has successfully moved. Holding above this zone may define the short-term trajectory of the token.

    Speaking about support, a test of the upper Bollinger Band will be a logical, even rather healthy event for this rally. But, as already stated, the main target is $1.80, where the middle Bollinger Band on the weekly time frame is located.

    Advertisement
    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News #Bollinger Bands
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 16, 2026 - 16:03
    Cardano (ADA) Holds Top 10 Market Cap Rank as OI Surge Offsets Bears
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 16, 2026 - 15:50
    496 Billion Transactions: Solana Celebrates Sixth Anniversary With Massive Growth
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Goldfish prepares GFIN governance token launch and ecosystem airdrop as GGBR expands across DeFi
    AGI Society Announces 19th Annual Summit on Human-Level Artificial Intelligence
    AIntuition Collection: How Utility NFTs Are Expanding the Role of Digital Ownership
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 16, 2026 - 16:07
    XRP Has Chance to Test $1.80 Resistance on 20% Swing, Bollinger Bands Suggest
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 16, 2026 - 16:03
    Cardano (ADA) Holds Top 10 Market Cap Rank as OI Surge Offsets Bears
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 16, 2026 - 15:50
    496 Billion Transactions: Solana Celebrates Sixth Anniversary With Massive Growth
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all