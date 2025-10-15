AdvertisementAdvert.
    ‘It's Finally Happening': Jim Cramer on Bitcoin and S&P 500, Legendary Trader Shares Ultra-Bullish XRP Price Chart, $98 Million Whale Shorts Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Wed, 15/10/2025 - 17:07
    Crypto market today: DOGE faces even more pressure; Peter Brandt has shared an extremely bullish price chart; Jim Cramer sounds alarm on crypto’s growing sway over stocks.
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Jim Cramer sounds alarm on crypto’s growing sway over stocks

    The famous analyst shares his opinion on Bitcoin and S&P 500 correlation following "Black Friday" events.

    • Cramer’s take. CNBC host Jim Cramer sparked fresh debate on X after claiming that the crypto market’s volatility is now steering the S&P 500.

    Jim Cramer has entered the chat again, and once again the market audience cannot decide whether to take him as a warning or a contrary indicator. "It's finally happening," he wrote on X, pointing to the crypto market's sudden spillover into the S&P 500. 

    According to Cramer, "the crypto/spec tail is wagging the S&P dog " which can be translated as the wild swings in Bitcoin and other coins pulling the equity benchmarks with them.

    • Market correlation. The S&P 500 mirrored Bitcoin’s crash.

    For context, Bitcoin ripped past $124,000 earlier this month before getting smashed down to nearly $110,000 in just days, wiping out $19 billion in leveraged positions in just an hour candle. 

    The S&P 500’s chart over the same period shows the mirror image — red candles appearing right after Bitcoin’s collapse. That is what Cramer calls "the tail wagging the dog."

    Peter Brandt sees “major setup” for XRP 

    Peter Brandt has shared an extremely bullish price chart.

    • Bullish on XRP. Brandt has drawn attention to XRP’s multi-year chart, suggesting that the token could be setting up for a massive surge.

    Prominent commodity trader Peter Brandt has made waves with his most recent XRP price chart, which shows that a massive surge could potentially be in the cards.  

    The one-week chart, which spans from 2014 to 2027, shows the performance of the XRP token on a logarithmic scale. It shows two multi-year symmetrical triangles. 

    • New XRP price breakout. A triangle, stretching from 2018 through 2025, shows another long consolidation phase.

    The first one spans the period from 2014 to 2017, which represents price consolidation before the eventual breakout during the 2017 bull run.   

    The second triangle shows another lengthy period of consolidation that lasted from 2018 to 2025. The price has now seemingly broken out above the upper boundary, which makes the pattern rather notable.  That said, it certainly does not mean that history will repeat itself this time around.  

    Whale loads $98M in shorts across majors as Dogecoin price stalls 

    DOGE faces even more pressure from whales as shorts are piling up with intent to see meme coin even lower.

    • Bearish building. A notable whale who’s reportedly up $31.8 million in realized gains on Hyperliquid, is now taking a heavily bearish stance.

    A few whales seem to be preparing for even more of a decline, and one in particular is making greater bids on the market's downside after a certain point in time. 

    Whale “0x9eec9”, a trader who allegedly made over $31.8 million on Hyperliquid, currently has $98 million in active short positions in a number of significant cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, Ethereum, XRP, PEPE and Aster.

    A $32 million DOGE short is the biggest of these, indicating either a strong belief or inside knowledge of something that is developing behind the scenes. 

    • Volatility signal. The sharp volatility spike following the rejection suggests profit-taking or renewed selling pressure.

    The current DOGE chart presents a picture of uncertainty. The meme coin failed to regain crucial resistance around $0.22-$0.23 after a steep 25% recovery following the flash crash, finally stalling under the 200-day EMA once more. Volatility spiked after the technical rejection, suggesting that traders may be offloading at the peak of the recovery bounce.

