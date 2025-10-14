AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Legendary Trader Who Predicted XRP's Massive Crash Shares Uber-Bullish Chart

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 14/10/2025 - 6:40
    Earlier this month, Peter Brandt predicted XRP's enormous price crash. Now, he has shared an extremely bullish price chart
    Advertisement
    Legendary Trader Who Predicted XRP's Massive Crash Shares Uber-Bullish Chart
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Prominent commodity trader Peter Brandt has made waves with his most recent XRP price chart, which shows that a massive surge could potentially be in the cards.  

    Advertisement

    The one-week chart, which spans from 2014 to 2027, shows the performance of the XRP token on a logarithmic scale.

    It shows two multi-year symmetrical triangles. The first one spans the period from 2014 to 2017, which represents price consolidation before the eventual breakout during the 2017 bull run.   

    HOT Stories
    Schiff: Bitcoin Crash Was a 'Warning'
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is This Biggest XRP Comeback in History? Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks $115,000 Like It's Nothing, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Not Adding Zero
    Tom Lee: Stablecoins Could Be Largest Buyers of Gold
    XRP Holders Didn't Panic Despite 50% Price Drop, Peter Brandt Issues Bullish Verdict on Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Back in 2023 — Crypto News Digest

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 10/08/2025 - 06:03
    Peter Brandt Names 'Ultimate Risk' to Bitcoin
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    The second triangle shows another lengthy period of consolidation that lasted from 2018 to 2025. The price has now seemingly broken out above the upper boundary, which makes the pattern rather notable.   

    Brandt's extremely prescient call 

    As reported by U.Today, Brandt identified XRP as the top short candidate in early October, predicting that its price could plunge all the way to $2.2.

    On Oct. 10, the XRP price briefly plunged to $1.77, the lowest level since November, before seeing a quick recovery. The massive drop was in line with the rest of the market, which was absolutely hammered by the escalation in trade tensions between the US and China. 

    Brandt was quick to "mock" XRP trolls following his prescient call, but some critics argued that the trader simply got extremely lucky.  

    #XRP Price Prediction #Peter Brandt
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 14, 2025 - 5:39
    Schiff: Bitcoin Crash Was a 'Warning'
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Oct 14, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is This Biggest XRP Comeback in History? Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks $115,000 Like It's Nothing, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Not Adding Zero
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ViaBTC Unveils Enhanced Collateralized Loan Service for Global Miners
    Global Blockchain Show 2025 to Spotlight Web3 Innovation in Abu Dhabi
    Tapbit Delivers a Strong Presence at TOKEN2049 Singapore
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 14, 2025 - 6:40
    Legendary Trader Who Predicted XRP's Massive Crash Shares Uber-Bullish Chart
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 14, 2025 - 5:39
    Schiff: Bitcoin Crash Was a 'Warning'
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Oct 14, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is This Biggest XRP Comeback in History? Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks $115,000 Like It's Nothing, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Not Adding Zero
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all