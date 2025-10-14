Legendary Trader Who Predicted XRP's Massive Crash Shares Uber-Bullish Chart

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Prominent commodity trader Peter Brandt has made waves with his most recent XRP price chart, which shows that a massive surge could potentially be in the cards.

The one-week chart, which spans from 2014 to 2027, shows the performance of the XRP token on a logarithmic scale.

It shows two multi-year symmetrical triangles. The first one spans the period from 2014 to 2017, which represents price consolidation before the eventual breakout during the 2017 bull run.

The second triangle shows another lengthy period of consolidation that lasted from 2018 to 2025. The price has now seemingly broken out above the upper boundary, which makes the pattern rather notable.

As a student of classical charting principles and history, has there ever been a purer long-term chart? $XRP pic.twitter.com/rbA2Mp955A — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) October 13, 2025

Brandt's extremely prescient call

As reported by U.Today , Brandt identified XRP as the top short candidate in early October, predicting that its price could plunge all the way to $2.2.

On Oct. 10, the XRP price briefly plunged to $1.77, the lowest level since November, before seeing a quick recovery. The massive drop was in line with the rest of the market, which was absolutely hammered by the escalation in trade tensions between the US and China.

Brandt was quick to "mock" XRP trolls following his prescient call, but some critics argued that the trader simply got extremely lucky.