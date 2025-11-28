Advertisement
    'It’s Black Friday': Michael Saylor Hints at Potential Bitcoin Purchase

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 28/11/2025 - 17:51
    Michael Saylor stirs reactions across the crypto community following his reminder that today is Black Friday, hence an opportunity to buy Bitcoin cheaper.
    Michael Saylor, a popular Bitcoin advocate and MicroStrategy’s founder, has once again stirred bullish reactions following his recent post, stating that today is Black Friday.

    In a recent X post on Friday, November 28, Saylor issued a subtle reminder, “It’s ₿lack Friday,” suggesting that he considers Bitcoin’s current trading price a discount, potentially indicating that he may be preparing for another strategic BTC accumulation for Strategy.

    Michael Saylor set for another Bitcoin buy?

    While Saylor is renowned for his long history of consistently buying Bitcoin regardless of market conditions, he also has a record of turning market dips into buying opportunities.

    Across the global space, Black Friday is known to be a key signal for discounts, shopping frenzies, and high bonuses in every market structure.

    This also extends to the crypto ecosystem, as Bitcoin traders often interpret the day as an opportunity to scoop tokens at lower prices compared to the wealth they believe it will eventually create.

    While Saylor’s post resonates with the belief of the crypto community, commentators also emphasized that, while Black Friday is generally recognized as a day for shopping, it is a day for concentrated positioning and volatility for Bitcoin, marking a perfect buying opportunity.

    Thus, with Bitcoin hovering around $91,000 after a recent pullback, many interpreted his “Black Friday” post as a subtle signal that he is preparing for another one of his regular Bitcoin purchases.

    In agreement with Saylor’s post, one of the comments reaffirmed that a day like this is a reminder that hard money goes on sale before the world notices. Hence, Bitcoin holders are advised to stack up while many might still be ignorant.

    Bitcoin’s response to Black Friday call

    While Bitcoin has remained on the positive side of the market amid the Black Friday call, its price has reclaimed its long-lost $92,000 level, showing a decent increase of 0.17% over the last day.

    Market watchers believe that this is just the start of its next big rally, predicting a Big December that could see it reclaim the crucial $100,000 support level as the market recovers from recent pullbacks.

    Nonetheless, it is important to note that whether or not MicroStrategy is preparing to add more Bitcoin to its already massive treasury remains unconfirmed, as no update has been shared on the matter.

