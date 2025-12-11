Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for December 11

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 11/12/2025 - 16:50
    Can traders expect a further correction from XRP after the breakout of the $2 zone?.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market has quickly changed to red as most of the coins are in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has declined by 3.64% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is trading near the local support of $1.9927. If the daily bar closes below that mark, the correction is likely to continue to the $1.95 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the picture is rather bearish than bullish. If the breakout of the $1.9835 level happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $1.90 area by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the same level of $1.9835. 

    XRP is trading at $1.9988 at press time.

    #XRP Price Analysis
