XRP Price Prediction for December 11

The market has quickly changed to red as most of the coins are in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by 3.64% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is trading near the local support of $1.9927. If the daily bar closes below that mark, the correction is likely to continue to the $1.95 range soon.

On the longer time frame, the picture is rather bearish than bullish. If the breakout of the $1.9835 level happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $1.90 area by the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the same level of $1.9835.

If the weekly candle closes below it, traders can expect a test of the $1.80-$1.85 range until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $1.9988 at press time.