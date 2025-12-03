Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Canceled? 232,000,000,000 in 24 Hours

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

You should not ignore Shiba Inu's most recent 24-hour exchange netflow, which was approximately 232 billion SHIB moving onto exchanges. When that much supply migrates toward trading venues in a single day, it usually reflects one thing: elevated selling pressure, or at least preparation for it. And the price chart confirms the context: SHIB remains locked in a well-defined downtrend, trading below every major EMA (50/100/200) with no meaningful bullish structure forming.

Reserves get thinner

The exchange-reserve metric supports the same conclusion. The total SHIB held on exchanges has increased once more, currently standing above 81.45 trillion tokens, indicating an increase rather than a decrease in the amount of available supply for sale.

In a weak market, rising reserves historically correlate with either grinding price declines or sharp downside liquidity events. Nothing in the past week contradicts that pattern. Netflows being this large rarely happen in isolation.

They monitor traders' volatility-related positioning which, in this instance, is defensive positioning. The 232 billion inflow indicates large holders are repositioning, not accumulating. If it were outflows, you could argue that whales were building for a reversal. Here, it's the opposite. SHIB is in a weird position technically. RSI is low-40s, not oversold enough to call it capitulation but weak enough to show buyers are not stepping in with conviction.

SHIB price performance

What should investors to anticipate? Unless SHIB is able to regain the 50 EMA, the downward trend will continue. Until that happens, every bounce is just a lower high. Increased volatility: When inflows predominate, large netflows frequently precede abrupt changes, usually downward.

Short-term relief rallies are possible but nothing long term unless exchange reserves cease to increase. There is a risk of retesting recent lows, particularly if Bitcoin starts to decline again. The only positive aspect is that big netflows can occasionally indicate late-phase fear when weaker holders eventually give up. But you do not trade on hope; you wait for the structure to flip. Right now, nothing in either the on-chain data or the chart signals a trend reversal.