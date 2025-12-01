Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    389,999,999,999 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suddenly Withdrawn From Major Korean Exchange, Destination Unclear

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 1/12/2025 - 14:46
    Almost 390 billion SHIB left an Upbit-linked wallet to an address that has been firing meme coins across exchanges all day, turning a routine transfer into the most-watched Shiba Inu move of the week.
    Advertisement
    389,999,999,999 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suddenly Withdrawn From Major Korean Exchange, Destination Unclear
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) watchers have a new data point to consider after 389,999,999,999 SHIB left an Upbit-linked address, as per Arkham⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, and flowed into an unusually active wallet across several exchanges. This wallet has been making transfers to and from Binance, Bitget and a variety of smaller exchanges, but the pattern is not as neat as you would typically see if a single platform were shuffling liquidity. 

    Advertisement

    This transfer did not occur in isolation either, being part of a series of transactions in which the same wallet sent multiple 30-40 billion SHIB batches to various destinations just hours apart. 

    While price action remained unaffected, as the Shiba Inu coin price stayed locked around $0.0000079, the flow itself carried weight. Previous weeks had been dominated by deposits into centralized venues, and most large transfers had leaned in the same direction. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Rockets 324% in Weekly ETF Inflows, Strategy CEO Reveals Why They May Sell Bitcoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB) in December: What to Expect
    Ripple Wins Major License Boost in Singapore
    XRP Sees 1,447% Liquidation Imbalance, Shiba Inu Joins Japan's Green List, Saylor’s Strategy Having Second-Worst Month Since Buying Bitcoin — Top Weekly Crypto News
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ends It Here, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches Key $90,954 Moment, Will XRP Fall Under Mini-Death Cross?
    Article image
    Source: Arkham

    Therefore, the sudden extraction of nearly $3.3 million worth of tokens from a Korean exchange cluster adds a new line to the month's distribution map. 

    Advertisement

    This is especially true because the address is not a cold vault — it is a wallet that receives funds from Upbit, sends them to Binance, receives funds from various other wallets and then sends them on again, all within a short time frame. This pattern rarely fits purely internal exchange routing.

    Key question for Shiba Inu coin

    What's most important right now is what this cluster represents. If it is part of Upbit’s infrastructure, the moves suggest a rebalancing phase, in which SHIB liquidity is being distributed across multiple operational paths prior to the next turnover. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 12/01/2025 - 08:24
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Crash: Double Bottom Formed, There's a Chance
    ByArman Shirinyan

    If not, then someone is moving hundreds of billions of SHIB between major venues with enough confidence to treat nine-figure transfers as routine.

    Movements of this size usually occur when liquidity desks prepare for a shift in market conditions, or when a large holder begins to reorganize supply before engaging with the market differently.

    #Shiba Inu #SHIB #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 14:41
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Volume Rockets 65% as Total Holders' Count Hits New High
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 14:34
    Only 28,000,000,000 Shiba Inu Outflow: Can It Help SHIB Price?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Kyrgyzstan launches $50M gold-backed USDKG stablecoin to modernize cross-border payments
    Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 14:46
    389,999,999,999 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suddenly Withdrawn From Major Korean Exchange, Destination Unclear
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 14:41
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Volume Rockets 65% as Total Holders' Count Hits New High
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 14:34
    Only 28,000,000,000 Shiba Inu Outflow: Can It Help SHIB Price?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD