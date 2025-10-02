AdvertisementAdvert.
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Achieves First 'Uptober' 2025 Golden Cross With 10% Jump

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 2/10/2025 - 12:25
    Dogecoin sets out in "Uptober" with bullish golden cross
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) has confirmed a golden cross, which incidentally is the first such in October, a historically positive month for the markets, referred to as "Uptober" in crypto parlance.

    The bullish golden cross signal — which happens when the short-term moving average, typically the 50 MA, crosses above the long-term 200 MA — has appeared on Dogecoin's short-term charts.

    The 50 hourly MA has crossed above the 200 hourly MA, confirming a golden cross on the hourly chart.

    Article image
    DOGE/USD Hourly Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    The appearance of this signal coincides with a 10% price jump for Dogecoin in the last 24 hours.

    Dogecoin jumps 10%

    Dogecoin surged nearly 10% as traders speculated on U.S. ETF approvals and institutional interest. At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.257 and up 11% weekly as the broader crypto market largely saw gains.

    A U.S. government shutdown failed to push digital assets lower this week, as traders positioned for looser global liquidity conditions.

    Major cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, saw gains, with the total crypto market capitalization now at $4.08 trillion.

    Support is envisaged for Dogecoin at $0.237 with resistance at $0.269, reaching $0.288 if surpassed. A decisive break above $0.288 might cause Dogecoin to reach $0.32, with the market anticipating Dogecoin ETF approvals.

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to decide on numerous spot ETF applications in October, including Grayscale’s application to convert its Dogecoin Trust into an ETF. The deadline for the SEC to decide on this application is mid-October. The SEC is also yet to decide on the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF. 

    #Dogecoin News
