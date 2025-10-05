Dogecoin Alert Issued Amid Growing Price Volatility: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Mishaboar, a vocal Dogecoin community member, issues a warning to the Dogecoin community amid potential price volatility ahead.

In a tweet, Mishaboar warns traders against using high leverage, citing a current effort by crypto influencers to promote high leverage trading, while urging crypto users to ignore this kind of narrative, especially inexperienced traders.

Right now, there's a big push from influencers and (ex?) exchange CEOs to promote platforms that let people trade with high leverage. Top crypto millionaire "influencers" and KOLs post screenshots parading their "wins" (they almost… pic.twitter.com/lEk5ZLj5i5 — Mishaboar (@mishaboar) October 3, 2025

In context, crypto leverage trading allows traders to borrow funds, enabling them to control positions much larger than their initial investment. By increasing exposure to market price movements, the risk of losses significantly increases and vice versa.

Mishaboar chipped in that holding spot crypto might imply dealing with volatile assets, warning users not to compound this risk by trading derivatives with leverage. "You will almost certainly lose it all, "Mishaboar warned, adding, "It's not a matter of if, but when."

Dogecoin price action

Dogecoin rose this week, increasing on Wednesday and Thursday as traders turned to crypto and other assets to hedge against macroeconomic tensions in the face of a government shutdown.

Dogecoin closed above $0.24 on Wednesday, indicating a slight advantage to bulls.

Although Dogecoin remains locked inside a broad range between $0.14 and $0.29, its price action seems to be forming an ascending triangle pattern. In this scenario, buyers will have to achieve a close above $0.29 to validate this bullish setup. Dogecoin may then rise to $0.39.

The bullish pattern might be invalidated if bears drag the price lower. That suggests Dogecoin may extend its range trading for some more time. The daily RSI has fallen toward the mid-50 level, with the likelihood of consolidation more likely in the coming sessions.

At the time of writing, DOGE was down 1.51% in the last 24 hours to $0.252 as the market saw profit-taking on Saturday.