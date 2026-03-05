AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Institutions Again Show Interest in Reaccumulating Bitcoin as ETF Inflows Surge: Glassnode

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 5/03/2026 - 14:22
    Recent report published by Glassnode shows a reverse in whales' interest in Bitcoin.
    Advertisement
    Institutions Again Show Interest in Reaccumulating Bitcoin as ETF Inflows Surge: Glassnode
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    Prominent on-chain data aggregator Glassnode has published a report commenting on Bitcoin’s recent price jump, which was triggered by several big factors, including stabilizing inflows into the spot Bitcoin ETFs.

    Meanwhile, an analyst expects that funds may start flowing soon from gold into Bitcoin.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 03/03/2026 - 19:18
    'Pefect' Bitcoin Would Cost $750,000, According to Bitwise
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    HOT Stories
    Ex-Ripple Engineer: XRP Protocol Freeze Influenced Ethereum, Google Issues Scam Alert for iPhone Users, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Binance Trading Expansion: Morning Crypto Report Hayes Issues Dire Warning About Bitcoin's Impressive Price Rally

    Bitcoin jumps above $70,000 amid recovering BTC ETF inflows

    Glassnode shared a chart showing that inflows into Bitcoin ETFs from financial institutions have been getting more stable after the recent decline over the past two weeks. This coincides with the Bitcoin price curve shown on the chart as well.

    Advertisement

    Glassnode stressed that this is a sign that the distribution pressure is getting easier as Bitcoin has surged above the $74,000 level. The report also stresses that while the Bitcoin demand from financial institutions remains “tentative,” there are definite early signs that institutions have begun reaccumulating Bitcoin after the recent sell-off.

    Bitcoin might start pulling funds out of gold: Analyst

    A pseudonymous analyst @CryptosBatman has published a tweet, sharing that he sees signs of potential rotation of capital from gold back into the world’s largest cap cryptocurrency.

    Advertisement

    The analyst shared a BTC/GOLD chart, commenting that Bitcoin trading against gold is going back to bearish market levels. The RSI is confirming this bottom, he emphasized. Currently, BTC/GOLD is moving within the trendline that marked bear market lows back in 2019 and 2022.

    While the RSI here is deeply oversold, the analyst says he will not be surprised if investors begin moving money from gold into Bitcoin, as eventually happened in 2019 and 2022.

    #Bitcoin #Bicoin ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 14:17
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Shares Candid Truth about XRP and Crypto Market
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 13:18
    Bitcoin Whales Place Strong Bids at $71,000, Price Scenarios to Watch
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Toobit Launches March Spot Challenge with Deposit and Trading Prizes
    2026 Global Game Connect Makes Its Sri Lanka Debut — A New Era of iGaming Experience Begins
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 14:22
    Institutions Again Show Interest in Reaccumulating Bitcoin as ETF Inflows Surge: Glassnode
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 14:17
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Shares Candid Truth about XRP and Crypto Market
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 13:18
    Bitcoin Whales Place Strong Bids at $71,000, Price Scenarios to Watch
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all