AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Emeritus Shares Candid Truth about XRP and Crypto Market

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 5/03/2026 - 14:17
    XRP price question prompts candid response from Ripple CTO emeritus David Schwartz.
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Shares Candid Truth about XRP and Crypto Market
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz shared a candid response on X about the XRP price with respect to the broader crypto market.

    Advertisement

    An X user had asked whether the price of XRP was making him feel depressed. Schwartz admitted that he felt "a little" down about it but clarified that his feelings were not limited to XRP alone: "The whole crypto market makes me sad sometimes. Anyone know why?"

    The former Ripple CTO, one of the original architects of the XRP Ledger, frequently interacts with the crypto community on social media. Thus, his response on X seems to reflect broader market sentiment rather than XRP specifically.

    Advertisement

    The crypto market has seen continued sell-off since October, when nearly $20 billion in leveraged bets were liquidated.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 01/17/2026 - 10:23
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Issues Scam Alert on Copy Trading, What's Real Risk?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Altcoins, including XRP, are struggling within the crypto market, and even more so since the Oct. 10 event. According to CryptoQuant, 38% of altcoins are near all-time lows, with the recent drop worse than the post-FTX period.

    Advertisement

    Currently, liquidity on the market remains thin, with cautious sentiment dominating. During dull and bearish market phases, even long-time participants might feel disappointed with overall market behavior, so the response from the former Ripple CTO might not be far off.

    XRP hourly golden cross emerges

    In a positive twist to XRP price action, a golden cross has emerged on the XRP price chart for the first time in weeks.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 03/04/2026 - 12:27
    XRP's 400% Growth Turns into 70% Nosedive as Key Metrics Normalize
    ByArman Shirinyan

    The hourly MA 50 has crossed above the MA 200, producing a "golden cross." The last time this signal appeared on the XRP hourly chart was in late February, which was quickly overruled by a death cross.

    At the time of writing, XRP was down 2.73% in the last 24 hours to $1.44, as the broader market extended its recovery from Wednesday.

    Economic data had eased inflation concerns on the markets, though the recovery looked tentative, with U.S. and European futures edging lower Thursday morning.

    On the economic data front, investors are awaiting weekly jobless claims on Thursday and looking ahead to February’s nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.

    #Ripple News #XRP Price Prediction #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 13:18
    Bitcoin Whales Place Strong Bids at $71,000, Price Scenarios to Watch
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 12:08
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Removed a Zero for Eight Hours, But Will It Return?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Toobit Launches March Spot Challenge with Deposit and Trading Prizes
    2026 Global Game Connect Makes Its Sri Lanka Debut — A New Era of iGaming Experience Begins
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 14:17
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Shares Candid Truth about XRP and Crypto Market
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 13:18
    Bitcoin Whales Place Strong Bids at $71,000, Price Scenarios to Watch
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 12:08
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Removed a Zero for Eight Hours, But Will It Return?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all