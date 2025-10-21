AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    In Just One Day, BlackRock Transfers Bitcoin and Ethereum Worth $430 Million to Coinbase

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 21/10/2025 - 14:07
    BlackRock shifted 2,854 BTC and 29,639 ETH worth half a billion dollars to Coinbase Prime in just a day, as nearly $1 billion in ETF outflows hit Bitcoin and Ethereum.
    Advertisement
    In Just One Day, BlackRock Transfers Bitcoin and Ethereum Worth $430 Million to Coinbase
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $11 trillion in AUM, moved a big batch of Bitcoin and Ethereum out of its ETF wallets in recent days. Data from Arkham shows 2,854 BTC worth roughly $314 million and 29,639 ETH valued near $115 million were sent to Coinbase Prime — so the total is now $430 million. Both addresses were tied directly to BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust and iShares Ethereum Trust.

    Advertisement

    These transfers line up with a heavy week for redemptions across spot ETFs. Last week alone, $1.23 billion left Bitcoin funds, with Oct. 16 recording $536 million in outflows alone — the biggest single-day withdrawal this month. The next day, Oct. 17, added another $366 million. 

    The pressure did not stop there as, in this new week, in the span of two days, more than $900 million were pulled out.

    Advertisement

    Key reasons are to be found on the price charts. Bitcoin trades near $108,000, failing to make it over $110,500, and with the stronger ceiling at $115,400 looking unreachable right now. Ethereum, at the same time, remains under the crucial psychological mark of $4,000, with no clear inflow support. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Dangerous at $108,000, XRP Retail Hysteria Fuels $2.50 Rally, Elon Musk's SpaceX Moves $268 Million BTC
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation Over His Role in New $1 Billion XRP Treasury
    XRP Defies Retail FUD
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Is Back, Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Bears at $110,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ramp Deletes Zero

    Does BlackRock really sell Bitcoin and Ethereum?

    As of now, the story seems obvious: while ETF investors pulled out capital, BlackRock wallets released underlying coins into Coinbase Prime, the broker that handles settlement and execution or, in other words, the selling of those BTC and ETH. 

    BlackRock selling Bitcoin and Ethereum remains the main theory because, when shares are redeemed, the fund must deliver crypto back, and Coinbase Prime receives it. Arkham’s data just confirms that nearly half a billion dollars in Bitcoin and Ethereum left BlackRock’s custody within the same window that spot ETFs bled close to a $1 billion in two days. 

    #BlackRock #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Coinbase
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 13:55
    Coinbase Delisting Triggers 17% Crash of This Popular Token
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 13:49
    Ethereum Trillion-Dollar Prediction Issued as ETH Tokenized Gold Hits $2.7 Billion
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Inveniam and Mantra unveil Inveniam Chain: A layer 2 blockchain for private real estate assets
    Toobit Brings Back Halloween Horror Hunt with $500,000 Prize Pool
    Crypto Market Recovers as Liquidity Returns — Pepeto Announces $700K Giveaway and 221% Staking Rewards
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 14:07
    In Just One Day, BlackRock Transfers Bitcoin and Ethereum Worth $430 Million to Coinbase
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 13:55
    Coinbase Delisting Triggers 17% Crash of This Popular Token
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 13:49
    Ethereum Trillion-Dollar Prediction Issued as ETH Tokenized Gold Hits $2.7 Billion
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all