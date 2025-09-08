Advertisement
    iExec Expands Privacy Capabilities Across the Arbitrum Ecosystem

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 8/09/2025 - 12:00
    iExec expands its privacy layer offering to Arbitrum, one of largest EVM ecosystems
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Privacy tools platform iExec, one of the leading products on the Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) scene, has shared the details of its expansion to Arbitrum (ARB), one of the biggest Ethereum-based L2s. iExec's developments are already integrated into a number of Arbitrum dApps.

    iExec expands its privacy layer offering to EVM heavyweight Arbitrum

    iExec, a developer of privacy tools for blockchain systems, announces its expansion to Arbitrum (ARB), one of the most crucial blockchains in the EVM ecosystem. So far, iExec is the first provider of TEEs for Arbitrum's dozens of dApps.

    The launch of iExec’s privacy tooling on Arbitrum extends the sophistication of apps spanning AI, DeFi and gaming on the layer-2 network. As a result, developers can launch privacy-first applications without managing infrastructure, significantly bolstering scalability while reducing overhead.

    iExec’s Arbitrum deployment marks the first phase of a multi-chain rollout that will see its revitalized framework, designed for fast deployment across multiple EVM-compatible networks, widely integrated.

    The deployment of iExec’s privacy tooling on Arbitrum has been supported by partners such as AR.IO, with whom it has co-launched Web3Telegram, as well as Aethir and security auditor Halborn. 

    Powered by the RLC, a core native cryptocurrency token of iExec, its privacy implementation ensures that every private transaction, protected dataset and confidential computation on Arbitrum contributes to the circulation and utility of RLC.

    Empowering new generation of privacy-centric dApps

    Chase Allred, Partnerships Manager for Offchain Labs, explains the instrumental importance of the launch for Arbitrum and the entire ecosystem of privacy apps on EVM:

    iExec's is making privacy an easy-to-implement feature for developers, not an afterthought that needs to be shoehorned into applications post-launch. Launching on Arbitrum puts a powerful set of developer tools directly in the hands of builders in one of the largest DeFi ecosystems, removing the friction of TEE and enabling new classes of applications. We look forward to seeing what is built.

    iExec’s Arbitrum deployment marks the first phase of a multi-chain rollout that will see its revitalized framework, designed for fast deployment across multiple EVM-compatible networks, widely integrated. A number of projects are already using iExec privacy tools on Arbitrum, including Ototamto, DexPal, 1xBuild, Incentive Finance, TempWallets and ApeBond. 

    By making privacy easy to integrate into any Arbitrum app, iExec allows Web3 users to enjoy greater control over their data by gaining the ability to mask sensitive information.

    To support its rollout of EVM-wide privacy tooling, iExec aims to support builders and users seeking to take advantage of these capabilities, ensuring they have the resources they need for successful implementations. Through enabling Arbitrum builders to integrate privacy natively, iExec will help fuel a new wave of applications that can protect users from risks such as front-running and surveillance.

