Christmas Ethereum Surprise: Almost 1,000,000% Profit Triggers Epic Whale Awakening

Ethereum got a classic “ghost wallet” moment on Christmas Eve as a dormant premine address holding 2,000 ETH suddenly reawakened after 10.4 years.

It all started with Whale Alert reporting about a transfer worth $5.86 million today, up from $620 back in 2015, which comes out to a 944,992% gain and puts this holder in the "generational wealth” category off one early investment decision 10 years ago.

The on-chain sequence does not look random. Trackers by Arkham show a one ETH probe first, then a much larger transfer of 1,599 ETH into a new address, and three other tranches worth 100 ETH each.

💤 A dormant pre-mine address containing 2,000 #ETH (5,859,571 USD) has just been activated after 10.4 years (worth 620 USD in 2015)!https://t.co/I4oRhTpIS3 — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 24, 2025

As this story is all about timing, the real hook is on the price chart of Ethereum. Through this 10 years, Ethereum has already lived through a full boom-bust cycle, printed the 2021-era blow-off, reset hard and then spent the last two years rebuilding into large, tradable swings.

Why on Christmas?

Why the mysterious Ethereum visionary decided to wake up now remains an open question. It is also a holiday week and order books are thinner, so the price can react harder to fewer transactions, especially such a massive one.

If this is just a custody upgrade, the next moves will be slow and fragmented. If it is a sell plan, the tell will not be the awakening headline — it will be an exchange deposit, a split into many wallets, or a routing into venues that convert ETH to stables.

Even though the crypto market is in a festive mood, it is definitely worth keeping an eye on whether the remaining 401 ETH follows the same route because one confirmed exchange touch can flip this from curiosity into pressure during a low-volume session this week.