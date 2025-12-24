Key 2026 Date Revealed for XRP Community: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

In a recent tweet, RippleX reveals a key 2026 date for XRP holders as the XRP community day event is set to return in February 2026.

RippleX announced that the XRP community day event will be held on X spaces on Feb. 11, 2026.

Save the Date 🔜



XRP Community Day returns February 11!✌️ pic.twitter.com/7ppEF3Mro2 — RippleX (@RippleXDev) December 23, 2025

The last XRP community day event, held on Jan. 28, 2025, saw the convergence of XRP holders, builders, community leaders and Ripple executives. The global, virtual event celebrated the continued innovation, utility and growth across the digital asset XRP and the broader XRP Ledger (XRPL) ecosystem.

Advertisement

The sessions at the event covered key topics across cross-chain innovation, institutional DeFi adoption, XRPL ecosystem growth and the roadmap.

Higher expectations

Come 2026, expectations for the XRP community event are higher, with the bar raised amid Ripple and XRP's enormous progress in 2025.

2025 marked Ripple's most ambitious year yet, with four major acquisitions, including that of GTreasury, Rail, Palisade and Hidden Road (now Ripple Prime), cementing its push to be the one-stop infrastructure provider for moving value. Ripple has invested nearly $4 billion into the crypto ecosystem through strategic investments and acquisitions.

Advertisement

In November, Ripple announced a $500 million strategic investment at a $40 billion valuation from Wall Street institutional investors. XRP received its first set of spot ETFs in the U.S.; the Ripple lawsuit filed by the SEC officially ended in 2025.

Ripple to reveal 2026 priorities

At the 2025 XRP community day event, Ripple revealed its priorities for the year. Ripple executives, including Brad Garlinghouse, Monica Long, David Schwartz and Markus Infanger joined XRP community members to reflect on key milestones, share news updates and inspire the next wave of on-chain innovation.

At 2025's XRP community event, Ripple shared key goals and priorities with similar expectations in place for the upcoming 2026 event. This comes as the XRP Ledger ecosystem prepares for its next phase of growth.