Bitcoin Trading Power Exceeds Google and US Navy: Michael Saylor

Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency, is becoming a major global economic force in the financial sector. This point was emphasized by Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor during a keynote talk at Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai.

U.S. leadership shows growing support for Bitcoin

Notably, as highlighted by Binance on its X page, Saylor noted that "Bitcoin is the foundation of economic markets." According to Saylor, Bitcoin has gained so much traction that its trading power now exceeds that of Google, Microsoft and the spending power of the U.S. Navy.

This indicates that Bitcoin's daily trading volume and economic energy have soared so high that it has surpassed the financial activity of major corporations. It signals that the flagship crypto coin, once dismissed as merely a speculative asset, has gained traction in the financial sector.

Saylor also highlighted an important fact about Bitcoin’s growing influence in broader society.

He pointed out that notable personalities in the U.S. government, including the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the president, are showing support for BTC.

.@MicroStrategy's @saylor took to our main stage at #BinanceBlockChainWeek and spoke about the undeniable case of Bitcoin.



“Bitcoin is the foundation of economic markets — its trading power exceeds Google, Microsoft, and even the Navy’s spending power.”



“This is not rhetorical… pic.twitter.com/HdWAQAitN2 — Binance (@binance) December 3, 2025

He is implying that these ranking government officials are becoming increasingly supportive of the asset and open-minded toward Bitcoin. This marks a shift from the previous era, when there was an air of hostility toward the asset class.

The development indicates that Bitcoin is moving from the fringes to mainstream acceptance. It is also gaining the right policy legitimacy, which could see governments adopting it as part of the global financial system.

Already, several major companies and institutions are embracing Bitcoin, with some leveraging it as a hedge against inflation.

This approach, popularized by Saylor’s Strategy, has gained traction, with Japanese firm Metaplanet copying the playbook as a result of its profitability.

BTC recovers as market sentiment rebuilds

On the crypto market, Bitcoin is posting a slight recovery despite the prevailing fluctuations that have characterized the asset since it crashed in October 2025.

Bitcoin, as of press time, changed hands at $92,956.82, which represents a 6.64% increase in the last 24 hours.

The coin soared from a low of $87,646.45 to hit an intraday peak of $93,965.10 before settling at the current price. The trading volume has remained high and is up by 26.52% to hit $85.52 billion.

Interestingly, Michael Saylor recently reacted to Bitcoin's recovery with a bullish message: "Back to work."

This suggests that his business intelligence firm might increase its appetite for accumulating the asset.