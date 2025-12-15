Advertisement
    Hyperliquid (HYPE) ETF Launch Imminent, Here's Reason

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 15/12/2025 - 14:46
    Bitwise is in the last stages of getting its Hyperliquid ETF approved after its latest update.
    Bitwise Asset Management is moving forward with its Hyperliquid exchange-traded fund (ETF) application, as indicated by its recent filing. The asset manager has submitted an amendment filing for its proposed Bitwise Hyperliquid (HYPE) ETF with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

    Bitwise amends Hyperliquid ETF application

    Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas shared the details of the new filing with his followers on X. He noted that the amendment filing includes a Form 8-A registration statement that requires securities to be listed on exchanges like NYSE and Nasdaq.

    It is often one of the final steps before an ETF can start trading, as it registers shares for the exchange listing. Balchunas added that the amendment also disclosed a management fee of 0.67%.

    This is the annual expense ratio investors would pay. For context, many spot crypto ETFs have fees of approximately 0.20 to 1.5%. Hence, a 0.67% fee is competitive but still on the higher side for altcoin ETFs.

    In addition to the fee disclosure, the Bitwise HYPE ETF amendment proposed BHYP as the trading symbol. Similar to Form 8-A registrations, tickers are finalized late in the process and are a strong indicator of readiness.

    Therefore, Balchunas has referenced the amendment as a signal that Bitwise is positioned for a quick HYPE ETF launch. 

    Bitiwise shows support for altcoins

    Notably, a spot ETF that would allow investors to invest in HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, without directly holding the asset. Hyperliquid is a high-performance layer-1 blockchain and decentralized perpetual futures exchange (DEX) known for fast and low-cost trading of crypto derivatives.

    The Bitwise HYPE ETF launch is expected to bring more institutional money into the Hyperliquid ecosystem. This could lead to surges in the price of HYPE, which is currently experiencing a downtrend.

    As of press time, HYPE is trading around $29.27, down 1.7% over the past 24 hours.

    Meanwhile, the HYPE ETF amendment comes shortly after Biwise launched its Solana and XRP ETFs. These launches suggest the asset manager is confident in the future price direction of the top altcoins.

    So far, these ETFs have seen increased institutional adoption as indicated by weeks of consistent inflows. Specifically, the Bitwise Solana ETF registered 17 days of consecutive inflows as investors actively engaged the product.

    Likewise, the Bitwise XRP ETF saw $107 million in inflows on its first day of trading despite a broad crypto market slowdown.

    #Hyperliquid #Bitwise
