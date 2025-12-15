Hyperliquid (HYPE) ETF Launch Imminent, Here's Reason

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitwise Asset Management is moving forward with its Hyperliquid exchange-traded fund (ETF) application, as indicated by its recent filing. The asset manager has submitted an amendment filing for its proposed Bitwise Hyperliquid (HYPE) ETF with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Bitwise amends Hyperliquid ETF application

Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas shared the details of the new filing with his followers on X. He noted that the amendment filing includes a Form 8-A registration statement that requires securities to be listed on exchanges like NYSE and Nasdaq.

It is often one of the final steps before an ETF can start trading, as it registers shares for the exchange listing. Balchunas added that the amendment also disclosed a management fee of 0.67%.

Bitwise just filed amendment for its Hyperliquid ETF which added the 8a thing, the fee (67bps) and the ticker $BHYP. Usually that means launch imminent. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/uNXwlIrkga — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) December 15, 2025

This is the annual expense ratio investors would pay. For context, many spot crypto ETFs have fees of approximately 0.20 to 1.5%. Hence, a 0.67% fee is competitive but still on the higher side for altcoin ETFs.

In addition to the fee disclosure, the Bitwise HYPE ETF amendment proposed BHYP as the trading symbol. Similar to Form 8-A registrations, tickers are finalized late in the process and are a strong indicator of readiness.

Therefore, Balchunas has referenced the amendment as a signal that Bitwise is positioned for a quick HYPE ETF launch.

Bitiwise shows support for altcoins

Notably, a spot ETF that would allow investors to invest in HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid , without directly holding the asset. Hyperliquid is a high-performance layer-1 blockchain and decentralized perpetual futures exchange (DEX) known for fast and low-cost trading of crypto derivatives.

The Bitwise HYPE ETF launch is expected to bring more institutional money into the Hyperliquid ecosystem. This could lead to surges in the price of HYPE, which is currently experiencing a downtrend.

As of press time, HYPE is trading around $29.27, down 1.7% over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the HYPE ETF amendment comes shortly after Biwise launched its Solana and XRP ETFs. These launches suggest the asset manager is confident in the future price direction of the top altcoins.

So far, these ETFs have seen increased institutional adoption as indicated by weeks of consistent inflows. Specifically, the Bitwise Solana ETF registered 17 days of consecutive inflows as investors actively engaged the product.