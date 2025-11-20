Bitwise Solana ETF Is Biggest SOL Price Rebound Catalyst, Here's Reason

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana (SOL) exchange-traded fund (ETF) has registered 17 days of consecutive inflows as investors actively engage the product. Within this period, Bitwise’s BSOL has remained a leading asset with the highest inflow, with the potential to push SOL's price to a rebound on the cryptocurrency market.

Bitwise Solana ETF fueling rebound hopes

As highlighted by Vibhu, Solana ETF has enjoyed attention from investors as they consistently commit new money into the product. This has led to inflows, as more money flows into the ETF than leaves due to strong interest and confidence.

Bitwise recorded $424.0 million worth of inflows between Nov. 3 and 19, 2025. Within this time frame, the highest inflow occurred on Nov. 3, with $65.2 million recorded by Bitwise out of the cumulative $70.1 million. The balance of $4.9 million was attracted by Grayscale’s GSOL.

Interestingly, out of the five asset managers, only Bitwise and Grayscale maintained constant inflows over the entire 17 days. However, Bitwise accounted for the highest percentage of inflows and is catalyzing Solana’s price rebound.

Notably, Bitwise’s investors are taking advantage of the dip in SOL to accumulate the asset in order to maximize their profit when Solana’s price soars. The development signals that these investors consider the current price outlook of the coin a temporary event.

In the last 30 days, Solana plunged from around the $200 level and has lost 22.23% within the time frame. As of press time, Solana is changing hands at $143.24, which represents a 2.3% increase in the last 24 hours.

The coin climbed from a low of $130.64 to hit a peak of $144.33 before stabilizing at the current market price. Trading volume has also spiked by 16.81% to $6.71 billion, indicating increased interest from investors seeking to take advantage of the price drop to enhance their portfolio.

The recent data show that Bitwise’s BSOL accounts for the majority of the ETF inflows, and continued momentum could trigger a faster rebound for Solana.

Solana ETF attraction

As U.Today reported, BSOL’s strong performance comes from the momentum it gained even before official trading began. Additionally, investors appear drawn to it because of its lower 0.20% fees and staking features.