    Has Tesla Sold Any Bitcoin in 2026?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 6/03/2026 - 15:35
    Elon Musk's Tesla is still holding up to $812 million in Bitcoin.
    Google

    Tesla Inc, the electric car company owned by Elon Musk, has retained its status as one of the biggest holders of Bitcoin. According to data from Arkham, the company has no record of Bitcoin sales thus far this year, as it has held strong through some of the most concerning market downturns.

    Bitcoin major reserve asset for Tesla

    Per its analysis, Arkham recalled the initial timeline of Tesla’s Bitcoin purchase, which was 2021. At the time, the firm bought $1.5 billion worth of the asset, emerging as an early pioneer of BTC treasury holdings.

    At its peak, the Bitcoin holdings surpassed the $1.5 billion purchase price as the digital currency saw a valuation boost. However, the firm has at least on two occasions sold some of its BTC stash.

    "In March and April 2021, Tesla sold 4,670 BTC for approximately $260.2 million, generating a profit of roughly $100.2 million on these coins," the report reads.

    At the time, Elon Musk said the firm was just trying to prove how liquid the asset is on the open market. In addition, some movements were observed in the firm’s Bitcoin wallets in June 2022. 

    Since that time to date, Tesla’s Bitcoin is sitting in the Coinbase hot wallet, with no sign of a potential sell-off. The asset in the wallet is now worth as much as $812 million.

    Bitcoin and treasury firms: Big picture

    Besides Tesla, Arkham also noted that SpaceX, the rocket manufacturing firm, also boasts of a total of 8,285 BTC valued at $584 million. 

    This holding is a sign of positive adoption by firms, hinting at trust in the role of Bitcoin as a store of value. Other firms like Strategy Inc. have also sustained the frequent purchases of BTC, with a projection that the valuation will keep growing in the long term.

