    Shiba Inu: Alert Issued as SHIB Participant Social Media Account Gets Hacked

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 6/03/2026 - 15:06
    Shiba Inu participant's social media account breach triggers alert for SHIB community.
    In a recent tweet, Ragnarshib alerted Shiba Inu users following a hack of a prominent SHIB community member's social media account.

    Ragnarshib warns that the account belonging to Vet Kusama had been compromised. In this light, Ragnar urges caution, warning the SHIB community not to interact with the hacked account until normalcy is restored.

    The compromised account, @vetkusama, according to Ragnar, is currently being used by scammers to send private messages with the intent of duping unsuspecting victims. The Shiba Inu community is warned not to interact with or click on any links sent from the account until it is officially recovered.

    "Please don’t interact with it until he can recover it," RagnarSHIB warned, adding that "the scammers are sending private messages offering something that is not true. Be careful."

    This trend is notvnew on the crypto market, with scammers impersonating well-known community members in an account takeover on social media to attempt phishing or fraudulent schemes. The Shiba Inu community should stay cautious and confirm every piece of information directly from official sources before engaging with messages or offers from potentially compromised accounts.

    SHIB price action

    Cryptocurrencies returned to red early Friday as investors remained on edge across the markets. A sell-off in global bonds deepened on Friday morning, with European equities falling across the board and U.S. stock futures trading lower.

    Investors seem to be reacting ahead of Friday’s payrolls report, a key event that crypto traders will watch with interest for signals as to whether the Fed may cut interest rates later this month.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was down 2.28% in the last 24 hours to $0.000005517 and down 5.86% weekly.

    The crypto market is seeing profit-taking after a midweek surge, consistent with the trend of large capital selling on rallies.

    A total of $259 million was liquidated across the market in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data, with long positions accounting for the bulk of this figure at $190 million.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
