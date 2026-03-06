AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP's +30% Surge Could Be Key for Quick Market Retrace

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 6/03/2026 - 15:29
    There is a good chance XRP will enter a recovery period as a volatility surge on the market and stabilization on the ledger are tied to each other.
    XRP's +30% Surge Could Be Key for Quick Market Retrace
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP could be stabilizing on the ledger, despite the potentially upcoming volatility on the market. Even though the market has cooled since that rally, the move produced a structural change that, should momentum pick back up, could serve as the basis for a more extensive retrace.

    XRP enters consolidation period

    At the time, XRP was trading at about $1.39, consolidating close to an upward support trendline that developed following the most recent market drop. The asset is currently being kept from falling further by this support line, indicating that buyers are progressively intervening at lower levels.

    The 26-day exponential moving average, which continues to serve as the main obstacle to any sustained recovery, is one of the important resistance levels that XRP is still below.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Because it showed that the market can still generate strong bullish impulses when liquidity appears, the earlier surge of about 30% is significant. That rally created a possible turning point, where buyers might try to take back control of the market, even though it was ultimately followed by fresh selling pressure.

    Compression phase next

    Technically speaking, XRP is about to enter a compression phase. The falling resistance from moving averages above and the rising trendline below are squeezing the price. These kinds of structures frequently result in large volatility expansions, which suggests that XRP may soon undergo a more robust directional move.

    Monitoring network activity is crucial in addition to pure price action. Payment activity and transaction throughput are closely linked to the XRP ecosystem. 

    Recently, the network's successful transaction volume has stayed comparatively steady, averaging close to two million transactions every day, indicating that the underlying payment infrastructure is still operating at a healthy level.

    Payment volume has a direct impact on the XRP ecosystem as a whole. The demand for liquidity within the network usually rises with increased network usage, which strengthens XRP's function as a bridge asset in international transactions.  

    #XRP #XRP Ledger
