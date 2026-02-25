AdvertisementAdvert.
    'Great Signal' for Bitcoin Emerges as BTC May Start 'Attacking' $70,000: Major Analyst

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 25/02/2026 - 14:14
    Major market analyst believes that Bitcoin is likely to start moving toward $70,000.
    'Great Signal' for Bitcoin Emerges as BTC May Start 'Attacking' $70,000: Major Analyst
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Amsterdam-based analyst Michael van de Poppe has shared some of his recent analysis, publishing a Bitcoin chart and commenting on the recent BTC market performance.

    In the meantime, another on-chain data source, Santiment, has revealed that Bitcoin has reached a high level of bullish social sentiment after the recent speech the U.S. president addressed to Congress.

    "Great signal for Bitcoin"

    An hourly BTC/USD chart published by van de Poppe depicts a little sweep of the lows, which was almost immediately followed by a price rebound. The chart shows an upward market structure above the $65,000 price level.

    In the tweet, van de Poppe also forecast Bitcoin “attacking” the $70,000 level and going higher after Friday’s options expire. However, to do that, the largest crypto needs to hold firmly above $65,000.

    Bitcoin rebounds above $66,000, seeing surge in bullish social discussions

    According to a recent tweet published by data aggregator Santiment, the community on social media is rather bullish on Bitcoin at the moment; discussions on such social media platforms as Reddit, Telegram and others have hit the highest ratio of bullish versus bearish commentary over the past four weeks.

    That was the result of the U.S. president’s speech before the U.S. Congress, which helped Bitcoin to rebound and sent it above the $66,200 level briefly.

    While Santiment reported that retail investors continue selling their BTC to take profits, there is also retail FOMO rising quickly. However, the same source stated that if FOMO remains high, strengthened by a consensus that the bear market is about to end, this may halt further rallies, since, historically, traders en masse tend to interpret crypto prices’ movements incorrectly. Bitcoin has already fallen back to $65,000.

    In an earlier tweet, Santiment drew the community’s attention to the fact that over the past half-year, Bitcoin’s regular correlation with the stock market has been the weakest since 2022. While the S&P 500 surged 7% and gold went up 51%, Bitcoin has fallen by roughly 45%. However, the source argues that it is unlikely to stay this way forever, and once Bitcoin’s correlation with the S&P is restored, BTC “may have significant room to catch up.”

    #Bitcoin
