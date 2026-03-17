Dogecoin Founder Wonders If Crypto Is Back

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Billy Markus, who developed the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin and launched it in 2013 together with Jackson Palmer, has commented on Bitcoin's price move in a recent X post.

On March 16, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, demonstrated a 3.75% increase, pushing the price to the $76,000 level. Over the past two days, growth constituted 6.5% as Bitcoin surged from the $71,000 zone. Billy Markus (known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto) took to Twitter to comment on it.

Bitcoin drops after rise, Markus comments

Markus issued two tweets over the past day. In the first one, he wondered if the crypto market is indeed finally back in the green zone, just when Bitcoin staged a rise to $76,000. However, when the largest crypto went back to $74,000, Shibetoshi Nakamoto tweeted “i should never say anything,” as if he were too quick to issue his previous bullish message.

Markus has not been involved in any new crypto projects after making Dogecoin (which he and Palmer both exited quickly in 2014) and sold most of his DOGE stash in 2015 to buy a used Honda Civic. However, Markus still holds a tiny bit of Bitcoin and DOGE, according to his earlier tweets.

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However, Markus seems to view crypto as something like gambling, not investment tools, which he has also often made clear in his frequent tweets. He also does not believe that technical analysis can help traders predict whether the Bitcoin price will go up or down.

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"I predict Bitcoin will hit $750,000," Robert Kiyosaki

Prominent financial expert and the author of the bestselling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki, has shaken up Crypto X with yet another ultra-bullish forecast, predicting the massive surge of Bitcoin and Ethereum that he sees happening in the near future.

Kiyosaki has once again predicted the biggest crash in history coming. While he admitted he does not know which bubble in the market is going to burst first, “the pin is near,” he tweeted. And after this crash, Kiyosaki predicts, gold will skyrocket to $35,000 per ounce, and silver to $200.

BIGGEST BUBBLE BUST



I do not know what pin, what event will pop the biggest bubbles in histor. What ever the event, the pin is near.



It’s not IF. It’s WHEN.



When the bubbles go bust I predict gold will hit $35,000 an ounce one year after the gold bubble goes pop..



I predict… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) March 16, 2026

As for crypto assets, which he also favors, Kiyosaki stated that Bitcoin will surge as high as $750,000 and Ethereum will spike to $95,000; both of these all-time highs should happen a year after the expected crash, the next great financial crisis.