Unstoppable Momentum? Bitcoin Rallies for Eight Straight Days

Bitcoin has recorded an unbroken streak of daily gains.

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According to market data, the cryptocurrency has recorded its eighth consecutive green daily candle.

An eight-day streak

The streak began with a powerful engulfing candle (Day 1) that pushed the price out of the mid-$60,000 range.

Days 3 through 6 were characterized by steady green bodies.

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The streak culminated in explosive momentum on Days 7 and 8, with large, full-bodied green candles driving the price past the $72,000 and $74,000 resistance thresholds.

As of the eighth day, Bitcoin is trading comfortably above $74,600.

What is most striking about this specific sequence is the lack of significant lower wicks on the daily candles.

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The market is barely allowing for intraday pullbacks, meaning buyers are aggressively stepping in at the daily open.

In late 2025, Bitcoin experienced a catastrophic drawdown, plummeting from highs near the $120,000 mark down to a brutal floor near $60,000 by February 2026.

The recent eight-day green streak marks the first time since that massive drop that the bulls have demonstrated sustained control.