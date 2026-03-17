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    Unstoppable Momentum? Bitcoin Rallies for Eight Straight Days

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 17/03/2026 - 9:29
    Bitcoin has printed its eighth consecutive green daily candle.
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    Unstoppable Momentum? Bitcoin Rallies for Eight Straight Days
    Cover image via U.Today
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    Bitcoin has recorded an unbroken streak of daily gains. 

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    According to market data, the cryptocurrency has recorded its eighth consecutive green daily candle.

    An eight-day streak 

    The streak began with a powerful engulfing candle (Day 1) that pushed the price out of the mid-$60,000 range.

    Days 3 through 6 were characterized by steady green bodies. 

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    The streak culminated in explosive momentum on Days 7 and 8, with large, full-bodied green candles driving the price past the $72,000 and $74,000 resistance thresholds. 

    As of the eighth day, Bitcoin is trading comfortably above $74,600.

    What is most striking about this specific sequence is the lack of significant lower wicks on the daily candles. 

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    The market is barely allowing for intraday pullbacks, meaning buyers are aggressively stepping in at the daily open.

    In late 2025, Bitcoin experienced a catastrophic drawdown, plummeting from highs near the $120,000 mark down to a brutal floor near $60,000 by February 2026.

    The recent eight-day green streak marks the first time since that massive drop that the bulls have demonstrated sustained control. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
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