Shiba Inu (SHIB) Edges Closer to First-Ever US ETF as $1.8 Trillion T. Rowe Price Progresses With New Filing

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T. Rowe Price, the investment management firm with an asset portfolio worth $1.8 trillion, has filed a second amendment with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for its actively managed fund, the T. Rowe Price Active Crypto ETF under ticker TKNZ. This event deserves special attention for those who are holders of a cryptocurrency such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), for which this is truly a historic development.

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Historic milestone for Shiba Inu (SHIB) in U.S. market

The Shiba Inu token has been officially included in the list of securities that the upcoming fund has the right to purchase, placing it in the same row as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana. In addition, the appearance of SHIB as part of its first U.S. ETF is not simple at all, and T. Rowe Price is engaged in active dialogue with the regulator regarding the filing.

It is interesting that thanks to custodial support from Anchorage Digital, the purchase of SHIB will become available to large investors through ordinary brokerage accounts in the Arca section of the New York Stock Exchange.

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Of particular interest is the detail that the fund is actively managed, and T. Rowe Price analysts may include SHIB in the portfolio at moments of strong market impulse, which may create additional demand for SHIB and have a significant impact on its price. Here, however, there is a catch, and this may also play out in the opposite direction.

Nevertheless, although this is not a solo ETF exclusively for Shiba Inu, this is the first case in U.S. history when SHIB appears in official regulatory filings for the launch of an exchange-traded fund from a player of this caliber.