AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Gate Reports Rising Trading Activity and Market Share in February

    By Dan Burgin
    Mon, 9/03/2026 - 11:26
    Gate’s February transparency report shows growth in spot trading volume, on-chain activity, and institutional participation as the platform expands multi-asset trading and AI infrastructure.
    Advertisement
    Gate Reports Rising Trading Activity and Market Share in February
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Google
    Advertisement

    Gate has published its February 2026 Transparency Report, outlining performance metrics across trading activity, product usage, and institutional services.

    According to the report, the exchange’s share of the centralized exchange market increased during the month. Data referenced from CoinDesk shows Gate ranked third globally by spot market share and fourth in derivatives trading among centralized exchanges.

    Spot trading volume on the platform exceeded $74 billion in February, representing an increase of about 11% compared with the previous month. Derivatives trading accounted for roughly 11% of the broader market, while open interest represented around 10% among exchanges focused primarily on retail participants.

    HOT Stories
    Oscar-Nominated Actor Says Bitcoin Is Going to Die Crypto Market Review: XRP Is Most 'Stable' It Has Been in 2026, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) 2026 Bottom Is Not Yet In, Will Bitcoin (BTC) Return $74,000 Gains?

    Multi-asset trading

    A key development during the reporting period was the continued rollout of Gate’s multi-asset trading framework. The company launched the web portal for its Gate TradFi platform, enabling users to access traditional financial markets through both mobile and web interfaces.

    Advertisement

    Under the unified account structure, traders can access markets such as foreign exchange, commodities, metals, indices, and selected equities using stablecoin collateral. The platform supports margin trading with adjustable leverage and also introduced dedicated application programming interfaces for TradFi trading.

    According to the report, trading volume on the TradFi platform exceeded $95 billion during February, with peak daily trading surpassing $12 billion.

    Activity across the platform’s on-chain infrastructure also increased during the month. Gate’s decentralized derivatives platform, Gate Perp DEX, continued to see demand for on-chain trading products.

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, the Gate Layer network surpassed 100.5 million addresses. Total on-chain transactions exceeded 28.5 million, representing a 14% increase compared with January.

    The company said the growth reflects broader adoption of on-chain services and higher activity levels across its blockchain ecosystem.

    Institutional trading and infrastructure development

    Several platform products also recorded growth during the reporting period. Gate currently supports 320 ETF trading pairs linked to cryptocurrency markets.

    The trading bot ecosystem expanded as well, with the number of new users increasing by more than 23% compared with January. Copy trading participation also rose, with new users in that segment growing by around 13% month over month.

    User incentive programs maintained engagement levels. The CandyDrop campaign hosted seven projects in February and attracted more than 190,000 participants. During the event period, derivatives trading volume linked to the campaign exceeded $15 billion.

    The platform’s digital asset wealth management services continued to attract deposits. Gate’s Simple Earn product recorded nearly 1.8 billion USDT in subscriptions during February, with more than 300,000 daily participants on average.

    The report also indicates that holdings in major assets increased during the month, including balances in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Total value locked in staking products reached a peak of $1.213 billion before closing the month at approximately $1.044 billion.

    Institutional trading activity on the platform also increased. The report states that average daily derivatives volume among institutional clients rose by about 20% compared with the previous month.

    The company continued development of infrastructure tools aimed at professional traders, including the CrossEx cross-exchange trading system, third-party custody integrations, and upgrades to API connectivity designed to improve cross-market liquidity access.

    AI trading tools and compliance 

    Gate also expanded its AI-related trading capabilities during February. The platform introduced natural-language trading features and released a first set of 17 MCP tools designed to provide AI systems with direct access to market data such as price feeds, order book depth, and risk indicators.

    On the regulatory side, Gate Technology Ltd., the Malta-based entity of the group, received a Payment Institution licence from the Malta Financial Services Authority under the European Union’s Revised Payment Services Directive. 

    The company said additional regulatory registrations and approvals have been obtained across several jurisdictions, including Malta, Cyprus, Japan, Australia, the Bahamas, and Dubai.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 03/06/2026 - 15:19
    Gate Ventures Backs Bitcoin Infrastructure Project
    ByDan Burgin

    Gate also participated in industry discussions during Consensus Hong Kong, where the company hosted a series of ecosystem events including a venture dinner organized by Gate Ventures and institutional networking sessions.

    During the conference, Gate founder and CEO Han Lin spoke about what he described as the convergence of traditional finance, blockchain infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.

    According to the company’s report, these developments form part of a broader strategy to expand the platform from a cryptocurrency exchange into a multi-asset financial services platform connecting digital assets with traditional financial markets.

    #Gate
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 20:22
    'Privacy Is Coming for XRP': Top Contributor Confirms
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 9:43
    No Crypto on X Money, Star Trek Legend William Shatner Says During Beta Testing
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Publishes January-February Bimonthly Security Report: $4.09M in Intercepted Fraud, 266% Bitcoin Reserve Coverage
    MEXC Launches Gold vs. Crypto Campaign: Zero-Fee Trading and $1M Prize Pool
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 20:22
    'Privacy Is Coming for XRP': Top Contributor Confirms
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 9:43
    No Crypto on X Money, Star Trek Legend William Shatner Says During Beta Testing
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 9:14
    XRP's Key Indicators Converge: Will It Spark $2 Rally?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all