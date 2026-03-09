Gate Reports Rising Trading Activity and Market Share in February

Advertisement

Gate has published its February 2026 Transparency Report, outlining performance metrics across trading activity, product usage, and institutional services.

According to the report , the exchange’s share of the centralized exchange market increased during the month. Data referenced from CoinDesk shows Gate ranked third globally by spot market share and fourth in derivatives trading among centralized exchanges.

Spot trading volume on the platform exceeded $74 billion in February, representing an increase of about 11% compared with the previous month. Derivatives trading accounted for roughly 11% of the broader market, while open interest represented around 10% among exchanges focused primarily on retail participants.

Multi-asset trading

A key development during the reporting period was the continued rollout of Gate’s multi-asset trading framework. The company launched the web portal for its Gate TradFi platform, enabling users to access traditional financial markets through both mobile and web interfaces.

Under the unified account structure, traders can access markets such as foreign exchange, commodities, metals, indices, and selected equities using stablecoin collateral. The platform supports margin trading with adjustable leverage and also introduced dedicated application programming interfaces for TradFi trading.

According to the report, trading volume on the TradFi platform exceeded $95 billion during February, with peak daily trading surpassing $12 billion.

Activity across the platform’s on-chain infrastructure also increased during the month. Gate’s decentralized derivatives platform, Gate Perp DEX, continued to see demand for on-chain trading products.

Meanwhile, the Gate Layer network surpassed 100.5 million addresses. Total on-chain transactions exceeded 28.5 million, representing a 14% increase compared with January.

The company said the growth reflects broader adoption of on-chain services and higher activity levels across its blockchain ecosystem.

Institutional trading and infrastructure development

Several platform products also recorded growth during the reporting period. Gate currently supports 320 ETF trading pairs linked to cryptocurrency markets.

The trading bot ecosystem expanded as well, with the number of new users increasing by more than 23% compared with January. Copy trading participation also rose, with new users in that segment growing by around 13% month over month.

User incentive programs maintained engagement levels. The CandyDrop campaign hosted seven projects in February and attracted more than 190,000 participants. During the event period, derivatives trading volume linked to the campaign exceeded $15 billion.

The platform’s digital asset wealth management services continued to attract deposits. Gate’s Simple Earn product recorded nearly 1.8 billion USDT in subscriptions during February, with more than 300,000 daily participants on average.

The report also indicates that holdings in major assets increased during the month, including balances in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Total value locked in staking products reached a peak of $1.213 billion before closing the month at approximately $1.044 billion.

Institutional trading activity on the platform also increased. The report states that average daily derivatives volume among institutional clients rose by about 20% compared with the previous month.

The company continued development of infrastructure tools aimed at professional traders, including the CrossEx cross-exchange trading system, third-party custody integrations, and upgrades to API connectivity designed to improve cross-market liquidity access.

AI trading tools and compliance

Gate also expanded its AI-related trading capabilities during February. The platform introduced natural-language trading features and released a first set of 17 MCP tools designed to provide AI systems with direct access to market data such as price feeds, order book depth, and risk indicators.

On the regulatory side, Gate Technology Ltd., the Malta-based entity of the group, received a Payment Institution licence from the Malta Financial Services Authority under the European Union’s Revised Payment Services Directive.

The company said additional regulatory registrations and approvals have been obtained across several jurisdictions, including Malta, Cyprus, Japan, Australia, the Bahamas, and Dubai.

Gate also participated in industry discussions during Consensus Hong Kong, where the company hosted a series of ecosystem events including a venture dinner organized by Gate Ventures and institutional networking sessions.

During the conference, Gate founder and CEO Han Lin spoke about what he described as the convergence of traditional finance, blockchain infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.

According to the company’s report, these developments form part of a broader strategy to expand the platform from a cryptocurrency exchange into a multi-asset financial services platform connecting digital assets with traditional financial markets.