Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    $75,618,633 Bitcoin Withdrawal Strikes Coinbase on Eve of Fed Rate Verdict

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 17/09/2025 - 8:42
    Major US exchange Coinbase faces $75,618,633 Bitcoin outflow ahead of Fed rate verdict
    Advertisement
    $75,618,633 Bitcoin Withdrawal Strikes Coinbase on Eve of Fed Rate Verdict
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Just hours before the Federal Reserve was due to announce its latest interest rate decision, a transaction on the level of a whale pulled 650 BTC — worth $75.6 million — out of Coinbase Prime and into a new wallet with no prior activity, as per Whale Alert

    Advertisement

    Blockchain data shows that the coins came directly from a Coinbase hot wallet and are now sitting in the new address, which, as of this morning, holds no other balances.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 09/16/2025 - 15:32
    Bitcoin up 99% in Yearly Gains, Surpassing Altcoin Dominance
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    SEC's Peirce Denies Endorsing Crypto Projects
    2.78 Billion XRP Committed as Price Heads for Major Bounce-Back
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Add Zero, XRP Sees 221% Surge in Fund Inflows, Bitcoin Breaks 15-Year Record
    Google and Coinbase Demonstrate How AI Can Pay for Refrigerator

    This transaction occurs on the same day that Powell and the Fed are expected to cut rates for the first time in months. Markets are already pricing in a 25 b.p. move, while some banks are calling for an even deeper cut that could bring borrowing costs down to 3.50-3.75% by the end of the year. 

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin has been trading higher in anticipation of the decision, climbing back toward $117,000 after spending much of early September below $112,000. 

    Gold touched a record high of almost $3,700 per ounce before profit-taking dragged it down, demonstrating that investors are moving into hedges while bond yields are pricing in cuts. The two-year yield is around 3.56%, and the ten-year yield is near 4.06%.

    Bullish or bearish?

    The Coinbase withdrawal is not just a random shuffling of coins; removing $75 million worth of BTC from an exchange usually indicates that someone is preparing to hold rather than sell, a move that traders often interpret as bullish. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 09/16/2025 - 13:33
    Binance CEO Redefines Bitcoin in Just 3 Words
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    However, the scale and timing, right before the Fed decision, leaves room for doubt; large transfers like this could easily be part of a staged setup, either to build confidence or to unsettle order books.

    With liquidity across venues still low, a single player has the power to influence short-term sentiment, which makes today's Fed signal even more important.

    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin #Federal Reserve #Coinbase
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 7:26
    ETF Floodgates Opening with AVAX, BONK, LTC, SUI, and ORBS Filings
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 5:20
    SEC's Peirce Denies Endorsing Crypto Projects
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinlocally Expands Its Ecosystem With Native Coin, Learn-to-Earn Academy and Global KOL Network
    ALR Miner Expands Hashrate: Cloud Mining for BTC, SOL, and DOGE Now Available
    Ozak AI Partners with Pyth Network to Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 8:42
    $75,618,633 Bitcoin Withdrawal Strikes Coinbase on Eve of Fed Rate Verdict
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 7:26
    ETF Floodgates Opening with AVAX, BONK, LTC, SUI, and ORBS Filings
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 5:20
    SEC's Peirce Denies Endorsing Crypto Projects
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all