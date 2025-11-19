Fidelity Solana ETF Records $2.1 Million Inflows on First Trading Day

Advertisement

Amid the rising buzz on crypto ETFs as multiple XRP and Solana ETFs are finally making an entry into the space, Fidelity launched its Solana ETF on November 18.

According to data provided by Farside Investors, Fidelity's newly launched Solana ETF has recorded $2.1 million in inflows on its first day of trading.



Fidelity fuels Solana hype following ETF launch

Although the performance appears quite slow compared to Bitwise’s first-day performance, FSOL has seen investors show increasing interest in its investment product.

Nonetheless, it is important to note that the mild first-day inflow recorded by FSOL has come alongside surging activity across the Solana ETF ecosystem despite the rising market volatility.

Further data showcased by the tracker shows that inflows have grown steadily among other issuers of Solana ETFs over the past weeks.

Bitwise dominates Solana ETFs

Since the launch of the Solana ETF issued by Bitwise in late October, the firm has continued to dominate the space, with BSOL pulling in a total of $388.1 million in inflows in mere weeks.

While Bitwise has continued to dominate with the largest daily inflows, VanEck’s Solana ETF has seen the least performance, although it only launched two days ago.

Despite launching before Fidelity’s Solana ETF, VSOL and FSOL have so far attracted $1.8 million and $2.1 million, respectively. As such, the Fidelity Solana ETF ranks above VanEck’s Solana ETF in terms of performance, as the highlighted inflows occurred on November 18 when FSOL launched.

While the market has seen the long-anticipated 21Shares Solana ETF (TSOL) launch today, the tracker has yet to register any confirmed flows for the product.

Nonetheless, the five Solana ETFs launched so far this year have now pulled in a total of $421 million in inflows as of writing time.