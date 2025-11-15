Advertisement
    No Outflow Yet: Bitwise Solana ETF Hits 2 Weeks of Steady Inflows

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 15/11/2025 - 14:05
    BSOL, the Solana ETF issued by Bitwise, has maintained strong performance since the first day of its launch till date, boasting of steady daily inflows.
    Although BSOL, the Solana ETF issued by Bitwise, has just been flipped by the recently launched Canary XRP ETF with the highest first-day trading volume, BSOL still holds firm to its strong performance.

    Despite the high price volatility, Solana has become the center of attention in Wall Street as its first spot ETF has continued to record strong daily inflows since its first day of trading till date, according to data provided by Farside Investors.

    BSOL hits $357.8 million combined inflows

    The data shows that the Bitwise Solana ETF (BSOL) has now recorded two weeks of uninterrupted inflows. Simply put, BSOL has maintained steady daily inflows for the first 14 days of its launch.

    Impressively, from the day BSOL commenced trading on Oct. 28 to Nov. 14, 2025, the Solana investment fund has attracted $357.8 million in combined inflows while recording not a single day of outflow.

    Grayscale’s GSOL, on the other hand, which launched just a day after BSOL, has seen relatively slow performance since its launch. So far, GSOL has added $24.4 million in combined inflows since Oct. 29 till date.

    Unlike BSOL, the Grayscale Solana ETF has maintained just a few days of inflows, recording a mix of little to no inflows every day since its launch.

    It is no surprise that BSOL has continued to record positive netflows since its launch as it appears that the fund has garnered strong momentum even before trading began.

    With support from major institutions, Bitwise had seeded BSOL with a massive $222.9 million, while Grayscale kicked off with $102.7 million, bringing total initial capital to $325.6 million.

    The consistent demand in the Bitwise Solana ETF is largely attributable to its lower 0.20% fee and the built-in staking feature. With these features, Bitwise has offered investors traditional exposure to a Solana fund that possesses the type of yield advantage they normally only get on-chain.

    #Solana #Solana ETF #Bitwise #Grayscale
