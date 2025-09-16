Advertisement
    Falcon Finance Introduces FF Foundation, Rewrites Governance Design

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 16/09/2025 - 13:00
    Falcon Finance, multi-purpose DeFi protocol with universal collateral infrastructure, enhances community governance with FF Foundation kicking off
    Falcon Finance Introduces FF Foundation, Rewrites Governance Design
    Falcon Finance, a universal collateralization infrastructure that turns every RWA into USD-denominated liquidity, has shared a major governance upgrade. With FF Foundation active, token governance for FF will be more decentralized and inclusive than ever before.

    Falcon Finance migrates to independent token governance with FF Foundation

    Falcon Finance, a one-stop collateralization protocol for digital assets, currency-backed tokens and tokenized real-world assets, announces the start of FF Foundation. A new, independent entity will assume full control of the supply of FF tokens, according to the official statement.

    Article image
    Image by Falcon Finance

    The foundation is helmed by an independent director and will oversee token unlocks and distributions in accordance with a strict, predefined schedule. Neither Falcon Finance nor its team members will hold discretionary control over tokens, ensuring that no insider activity is possible.

    The establishment of the FF Foundation is a significant step in Falcon Finance’s mission to build a universal collateralization infrastructure powering on-chain liquidity and yield. By separating token governance from protocol development, Falcon Finance is reinforcing its commitment to transparency, regulatory alignment and long-term trust. 

    The foundation will safeguard the interests of users, partners and the broader ecosystem by applying the best industry practices of internal controls and governance independent of Falcon Finance.

    USDf stablecoin reserves now visible with Transparency Dashboard

    Andrei Grachev, Founding Partner of Falcon Finance, explained the motivation behind the migration to a decentralized governance model for the protocol and FF token:

    Stablecoins and synthetic assets are rapidly becoming part of the global financial infrastructure. Web3 governance must meet the same standards as traditional institutions to cultivate trust. By transferring token management to an independent foundation, we are aligning Falcon Finance with the highest expectations of accountability. This ensures that the community and our institutional partners can rely on a governance structure designed solely to serve their long-term interests.

    Falcon Finance has achieved several key milestones in building a compliance-first synthetic dollar and DeFi infrastructure. The company introduced its synthetic dollar model to combine stability with yield generation and has expanded its institutional-grade liquidity rails through integrations with leading decentralized finance protocols. 

    The foundation launch builds on Falcon Finance’s broader transparency initiatives. In recent weeks, Falcon introduced a Transparency Dashboard providing full visibility into USDf reserves. Independently verified by auditor ht.digital, the dashboard discloses reserve composition by asset and custody distribution.

    As of the latest update, USDf reserves a total of 1.68 billion U.S. dollars, backed primarily by Bitcoin (BTC) and other large-scale stablecoins, and diversified across custody solutions, including Fireblocks, Ceffu and multisignature arrangements.

