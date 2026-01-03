Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum OG Goes All In on Bitcoin, Makes $44 Million Switch From ETH

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 3/01/2026 - 15:10
    An Ethereum whale has rotated big into Bitcoin at 2026's start, swapping $44.3 million in ETH.
    Advertisement
    Ethereum OG Goes All In on Bitcoin, Makes $44 Million Switch From ETH
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    An Ethereum whale is making a bold bet on Bitcoin. The peculiarity of this switch lies in the fact that the whale, an Ethereum OG, referring to an early investor or ETH adopter, held significant amounts of ETH before this time.

    Advertisement

    According to Lookonchain, an Ethereum OG, which it calls "0x4553," is converting his ETH holdings into Bitcoin.

    This Ethereum OG bought 21,000 ETH for $61.4 million at an average price of $2,922 between 2019 and 2023.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Price Reclaims $2, Now Ranks Fourth-Largest Crypto
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) First Pivotal Critical Price Moment of 2026, Bitcoin's (BTC) Implosion Enables $100,000, Ethereum Handles $3,000 Like It's Nothing
    Bitcoin Dominance Logs Rapid Plunge as XRP, SHIB, and Other Altcoins Surge
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Explodes 10,728%, Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Breaks Four-Year Market Cycle — Crypto News Digest

    In a shift at 2026's start, the Ethereum whale swapped a substantial part of his Ethereum holdings for wrapped Bitcoin. Lookonchain reported that in recent hours, the ETH whale swapped 14,146 ETH worth $44.3 million for 492 WBTC at a ratio of 0.03479.

    Advertisement

    The exact reason for the shift remains unknown, but it seems to be due to personal reasons, rather than ETH performance, as the switch coincided with a period of ETH price rally. At the time of writing, ETH was up 1.84% in the last 24 hours to $3,104 and up 5.94% weekly, outpacing Bitcoin in percentage gains.

    The whale rotation from ETH to BTC marks the second of such instances in the last 24 hours; on Jan. 2, Lookonchain reported that an unknown whale, who lost $18.8 million on ETH in just two weeks, abandoned ETH and rotated into gold. The whale spent $14.58 million to buy 3,299 XAUT at a unit price of $4,421.

    Advertisement

    Ethereum sees inflows

    The whale's rotation from ETH to Bitcoin remains one of a few instances of such, with the broader scenario remaining one of ETH accumulation.

    According to Lookonchain, a whale or institution recently bought 12,166 ETH worth $38.09 million from Coinbase, FalconX and Cumberland.

    Another whale bought 5,104 ETH worth $16.09 million. Since Dec. 3, the whale has bought 51,374 ETH worth $159.76 million at an average price of $3,110.

    Tom Lee's Bitmine staked another 82,560 ETH worth $259 million, with the total staked by the Ethereum treasury firm at 544,064 ETH worth $1.62 billion.

    On Jan. 2, spot Ethereum ETFs saw total net inflows of $174 million, with Grayscale's ETHE posting the largest inflow at $53.69 million.

    #Ethereum #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 3, 2026 - 14:42
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 3
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 14:26
    12,990,000,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Sees Rare Futures Leap
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    T7X Platform Integrates TRON (TRX), Expanding Its Comprehensive Digital Asset Solution
    Toobit Teams Up with LALIGA as Official Regional Partner
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 15:10
    Ethereum OG Goes All In on Bitcoin, Makes $44 Million Switch From ETH
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Jan 3, 2026 - 14:42
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 3
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 14:26
    12,990,000,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Sees Rare Futures Leap
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 13:09
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Back on Traders' Radar After Key Move: Details
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 12:08
    68,000,000 RLUSD Stablecoin Minted in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 15:10
    Ethereum OG Goes All In on Bitcoin, Makes $44 Million Switch From ETH
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Jan 3, 2026 - 14:42
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 3
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 14:26
    12,990,000,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Sees Rare Futures Leap
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD