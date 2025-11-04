Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

There are no reversal signals on the market so far, according to CoinStats.

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 3.52% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is rising after a bounce back from the local support of $3,474. If the daily bar closes near the resistance, the upward move is likely to continue to the $3,700 range.

On the longer time frame, the price of the main altcoin is on its way to the support of $3,354.

If bulls cannot seize the initiative, one can expect an ongoing drop to the $3,300-$3,400 area.

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If a breakout of the $3,354 level happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further decline to the $3,000 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $3,553 at press time.