AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase CEO Warns Banks Want to Kill Your Crypto Rewards

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 29/09/2025 - 19:14
    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has lambasted the banking lobby for trying to kill stablecoin yield
    Advertisement
    Coinbase CEO Warns Banks Want to Kill Your Crypto Rewards
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently took to the X social media network to slam "big banks" for trying to reverse the ability of cryptocurrency trading platforms to offer rewards in Circle's USDC stablecoin. 

    Advertisement

    Armstrong argues that banks are attempting to preserve their monopoly over deposits.

    "They want to undo your right under the GENIUS Act law to earn USDC rewards. Don't let them," Armstrong said. 

    HOT Stories
    Coinbase CEO Warns Banks Want to Kill Your Crypto Rewards
    'I Didn't Think XRP Would Last': Novogratz, Former Ripple Exec Breaks Silence on CBDC Experiment on XRPL, Vitalik Buterin Triggers Shiba Inu Flashback With 2 Meme Coins Dump — Crypto News Digest
    BlackRock Sells Bitcoin and Ethereum for $244 Million in 1 Day – What's Happening?
    Dogecoin Price Stages Big Rebound as Volume Rockets 65%

    The Coinbase executive has stressed that bailing out big banks, which are enjoying record-breaking profit margins, "is not gonna fly." "That would be a foolish thing to do politically because there's 50 million Americans like you who have now used crypto," he stressed. 

    Advertisement

    Clamping down on stablecoin yield 

    Coinbase and other cryptocurrency firms, including Kraken, Gemini, and BitGo, are currently leading an intense lobbying push that is meant to prevent banks from banning crypto rewards. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 09/24/2025 - 09:02
    Burn, Mint, Repeat: Ripple USD Stablecoin Breaks into Top 100 After $11,000,000 Mint
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The Bank Policy Institute wants to bar exchanges from being able to offer stablecoin yields, which is part of an aggressive behind-the-scenes campaign

    The banking industry claims that stablecoins pose a threat to deposits and credit markets. 

    Earlier today, the Blockchain Association launched a campaign to protect the landmark GENIUS Act from banks. 

    The pro-crypto lobbying and advocacy group claims that stablecoins actually strengthen the market by enabling instant settlement and making transactions substantially cheaper. 

    #Brian Armstrong
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 29, 2025 - 16:58
    'I Didn't Think XRP Would Last': Novogratz, Former Ripple Exec Breaks Silence on CBDC Experiment on XRPL, Vitalik Buterin Triggers Shiba Inu Flashback With 2 Meme Coins Dump — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 16:20
    BlackRock Sells Bitcoin and Ethereum for $244 Million in 1 Day – What's Happening?
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    DNA Holdings Orchestrates Landmark $344.4M Capital Deal, Bridging Nasdaq-Listed Company with Aethir’s Decentralized AI Infrastructure
    Falcon Finance Launches FF Token to Power Next Phase of Ecosystem Growth
    Nigel Farage to Headline at UK’s flagship web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 19:14
    Coinbase CEO Warns Banks Want to Kill Your Crypto Rewards
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 29, 2025 - 16:58
    'I Didn't Think XRP Would Last': Novogratz, Former Ripple Exec Breaks Silence on CBDC Experiment on XRPL, Vitalik Buterin Triggers Shiba Inu Flashback With 2 Meme Coins Dump — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 16:20
    BlackRock Sells Bitcoin and Ethereum for $244 Million in 1 Day – What's Happening?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all