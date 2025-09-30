AdvertisementAdvert.
    Solana, XRP, Cardano: SEC's 19b-4 Withdrawals Revealed

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 30/09/2025 - 8:45
    SEC has pulled multiple 19b-4 filings for altcoin-based ETFs, halting hopes for Solana, XRP, Cardano and others to gain institutional ETF exposure
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website has disclosed the withdrawal of 19b-4 filings for a number of anticipated exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for cryptocurrencies. Projects related to Solana, XRP, Cardano, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Hedera and even Ethereum staking ETFs under generic listing standards are among those impacted. The withdrawal of these filings essentially puts a stop to what many had thought would be the next stage in the growth of crypto ETFs.

    Breaking anticipations

    It was always anticipated that the path forward for products focused on altcoins would be more challenging, even though Bitcoin spot ETFs were approved earlier this year. Regarding smaller or more volatile digital assets, regulators have frequently voiced concerns about investor protection, market surveillance and liquidity. The ruling suggests to investors that altcoin ETFs might not be a reality just yet.

    ETF applications continue to be complicated by the regulatory ambiguity surrounding whether specific tokens are subject to securities law. In contrast to Ethereum and Bitcoin, which have been treated more clearly in the U.S., the legal status of assets like XRP and Solana is still unclear due to regulatory discussions. Short-term institutional inflows into these altcoins may be slowed by this development.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Bear Liquidated After Massive 20x Short
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moon Landing, Dogecoin (DOGE) Trapped in $0.23, XRP: Most Important Event for $3
    SEC Chairman Marks Crypto as 'Top Priority', Big XRP News Ahead?
    Coinbase CEO Warns Banks Want to Kill Your Crypto Rewards

    State of XRP

    Exposure to assets like XRP or ADA is still restricted to direct spot trading or more intricate derivatives in the absence of ETF vehicles. For traditional investors who depend on regulated ETF products for allocation, this limits accessibility.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Despite the news, XRP’s price performance demonstrates cautious optimism. Currently trading at $2.17, the token is trying to hold above its 100-day EMA and break above a descending trendline. Technically, a sustained move above $3.00 would be noteworthy, but the low volume indicates that traders are holding out for more powerful catalysts.

    All things considered, the SEC’s decision to withdraw these 19b-4 filings highlights the difficulty altcoin ETFs encounter in the United States. Bitcoin and Ethereum will be the main beneficiaries of institutional ETF adoption until regulatory clarity improves, which will limit altcoin exposure.

    #XRP #Solana #ETF
