67,810,471 ADA Worth $54 Million Leave Coinbase into Unknown

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Whale Alert recorded a big Cardano transaction on Monday as 67,810,471 ADA were withdrawn from Coinbase and moved to external wallets. The transactions, split between two addresses, were valued at about $54.3 million. One received 67.8 million ADA, and the other received 2.2 million ADA.

Advertisement

Moving coins into private wallets reduces the immediate supply available for trading and can suggest that holders prefer self-custody.

In the eyes of many, that is a bullish sign. It might also point to off-exchange deals or portfolio reallocations, things that do not immediately impact market liquidity.

The transfer comes at a time when ADA's price is under major pressure. The token is currently trading at around $0.814, down 7.6% from last week. Bulls held strong at the $0.79 level, making it a key spot to keep it on point.

Advertisement

There is some resistance at $0.87, and if sentiment turns bullish, there are higher targets around $0.92 and $1. Conversely, should support give way, traders are watching $0.75 as the next level.

New Cardano roadmap

All of this is accompanied by the Cardano Foundation's new roadmap outlining six main objectives beyond price action. This includes putting aside a lot of ADA funding to boost liquidity for stablecoins, getting more people involved in DeFi and improving governance structures.

The goal of these initiatives is to make Cardano more competitive with platforms like Ethereum and Tron, which are currently the leaders in the stablecoin market.

With the combination of heavy exchange outflows, a test of technical support and new development goals, Cardano is at a turning point as Q4 begins.